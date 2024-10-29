Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents RANKY TANKY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series will present Ranky Tanky in Concert on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater. Tickets are available here.

Ranky Tanky is a GRAMMY Award-winning musical ensemble from South Carolina’s West African-rooted Gullah community.

Ranky Tanky has been covered by the New York Times, The TODAY Show, and NPR, the last of whom described them as “soulful honey to the ears.”

This group consists of five lifelong friends from Charleston, South Carolina who have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their culture and community.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

