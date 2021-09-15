Black Violin: Impossible Tour Comes to the Brown Theatre in February 2022

Black Violin: Impossible Tour comes to the Brown Theatre on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music, often described as "classical boom," to overcome stereotypes and encourage people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.

Black Violin released their latest studio album, "Take the Stairs", on November 1, 2019. The record debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart, #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart, #7 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, and #9 on the Billboard Hip Hop and R&B Chart. Their last record "Stereotypes" also debuted #1 on Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR praised the album and band, saying "their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation." Some of their creative collaborations include Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys.

The group advocates for educational outreach and in the past 12 months has performed for over 100,000 students in the U.S. and Europe. Black Violin's "Impossible Tour" will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve, regardless of circumstance.