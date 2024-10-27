Bernheim to Host Events and Programs Admiring Fall Flora and Fauna

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As November unfolds, Bernheim Forest and Arboretum has invited the public to revel in the beauty of the season. Experience the enchanting fall foliage that blankets the landscape, perfect for scenic hikes along their trails. Whether you're eager to immerse yourself in the vibrant colors or deepen your connection with nature, join Bernheim in celebrating the many wonders of this time of year.

Below are some of the highlights of Bernheim's events and programming throughout November:

Featured Event – ColorFest

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 2 and 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Celebrate the arrival of fall at Bernheim's annual ColorFest, a two-day event that invites families to immerse themselves in the vibrant colors of nature. Enjoy beloved activities like giant slides, mud pie kitchen, pumpkin rolling, and other nature-inspired experiences that capture the season's essence. This cherished festival also features live music, hands-on activities, and a selection of delicious local food and beverages.

Cost: $12 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-members. Children (10 and under) are free. Tickets: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155.

Guided Walks at Bernheim

Details: Experience the season's beauty in Kentucky with guided nature walks with Bernheim volunteer naturalists. Explore the colorful foliage, diverse ecosystems, and breathtaking scenery on various strolls. These walks offer a unique opportunity to connect with nature while learning about Bernheim's rich biodiversity.

Upcoming Walks at Bernheim

Mid-Week Nature Stroll, November 6

Morning Meander Through the Meadow, November 21

Cost: Free, but registration is required. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior. No pets allowed.

Forest Homeschool Hike

Details: Forest Homeschool Hikes are back for the 2024-25 school year! Appropriate for families of K-5 students and co-ops, Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson and a hike that brings the lesson to life. Join Bernheim educators in November as we discover nature's cleanup crew and explore the fascinating world of trees.

Upcoming Forest Homeschool Hike:

November 7

November 21

The cost is free, but registration is required. To register, Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day before. Pets are not allowed.

Nature (+) Gelli Plate Printmaking

When: Saturday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Details: Continuing the Nature (+) program series, this 2-hour class will explore the world of Gelli plate printmaking, using nature's textures and patterns to create unique, one-of-a-kind artworks. Discover the wonder of using Gelli plates to capture nature's details, experimenting with color blending, and exploring techniques to create intricate, textured designs on paper and other surfaces.

Cost: $45 for Bernheim members and $55 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior. No pets allowed.

Discover L+A+N+D

When: Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Celebrate the opening of Bernheim's newest area, L+A+N+D, with an immersive, hands-on exploration of grand-scale art that fosters deeper connections to the natural world. Engage in interactive activities, insightful interpretation, and more.

Cost: Free; $15 recommended donation applies to non-members.

Wildlife on the Water

When: Saturday, November 9, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Details: Bernheim educator and water bird enthusiast Chloe Vessels invites you to embark on an adventure, setting out on a rare kayaking excursion on Lake Nevin. Observe aquatic wildlife in their natural habitat and make unforgettable discoveries along the way.

Cost: $45 for Bernheim members and $55 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior. No pets allowed.

Be My Bud: Tips for Winter Tree Identification

When: Friday, November 15, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Details: Join Bernheim's Director of Horticulture and Sustainable Landscapes for a fun, hands-on learning experience as she guides you through the fascinating journey of tree morphology, from twig to bud.

Cost: $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior. No pets allowed.

Full “Beaver” Moon Hike

When: Friday, November 15, 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Details: Experience a special evening under the “Beaver” Moon as beavers prepare their dams for the winter ahead. If the stars and moon align, there's a chance to spot these remarkable ecosystem engineers along the banks of the Cypress Tupelo Swamp.

Cost: $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior. No pets allowed.

Bernheim Book Club

When: Tuesday, November 19, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details: If you enjoy connecting with nature through a literary lens, join our monthly in-person discussions. Each month features a theme with both fiction and nonfiction options. Members are encouraged to share insights, ask questions, and foster a supportive environment. Can't attend in person? Join our Facebook Group to engage with discussion prompts that remain active, allowing you to catch up anytime. This month, we're discussing how children's literature can inspire environmental stewardship, with the recommended reading Beasts at Bedtime: Revealing the Environmental Wisdom in Children's Literature by Liam Heneghan.

Cost: Free, but registration is required. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day before the program. No pets allowed.

Birding for Beginners

When: Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details: Kickstart or enhance your birding skills with valuable tips from Volunteer Naturalists Jim and Karen Scout in this beginner birding class, opening the door to more rewarding adventures in nature.

Cost: $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members.Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior. No pets allowed.

Pollywalk Adventures

When: Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details: Designed for families with children aged 0-5, this fun-filled program offers young nature lovers a morning filled with nature stories, songs, and exploration. Cost:$10 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day before the program. No pets allowed.

Trail Discovery Hike – Rice Orchard Ridge to Overall's Creek

When: Sunday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: Explore the hidden beauty of Rice Orchard Ridge and Overall's Creek on this exclusive guided hike, accessible only with a guide. This moderate 4-mile-out-and-back journey follows a 1.5-mile primitive trail before descending 200 feet to the East Fork of Overall's Creek. Sturdy hiking footwear, water, and a sack lunch are recommended.

Cost: $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day before the program. No pets allowed.

Saturn Through a Telescope

When: Saturday, November 30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details: Have you ever wondered what Saturn looks like through a telescope? Here's your chance! Join NASA/JPL's Dan Price to view this incredible planet, gaze at breathtaking celestial objects through our telescopes, and enjoy a laser-guided tour of Bernheim's night sky with our expert Volunteer Naturalists.

Cost: $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members. Registration: Visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 215-7155. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day before the program. No pets allowed.

Fire Tower Open

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. dailyDetails: View stunning vistas atop Bernheim's historic fire tower. Join our enthusiastic volunteer naturalists as they lead you to one of the most breathtaking views of the natural landscape in the state. The fire tower opening is weather permitting. Please call (502) 215-7144 or check at the Visitor Center to confirm it's open before heading in that direction.

Cost: Free; $15 recommended donation applies to non-members.

ECO Kids Discovery Days

Details: The E-C-O stands for Every Child Outside, and that's exactly where kids can be found during ECO Kids Discovery Days. These days occur on the first and third Saturday of each month near Bernheim's Visitor Center and include hands-on discovery stations, guided hikes, and pop-up story circles.

Upcoming ECO Kids Discovery Days:

November 16

Cost: Free; $15 recommended donation applies to non-members

For more information about these events and a complete list of upcoming events, visit Bernheim.org/events.

About Bernheim Forest and Arboretum

Bernheim's mission is to connect people with nature. At over 16,000 acres, the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States is dedicated to conservation and education. Bourbon maker Isaac Wolfe Bernheim established the Arboretum and Forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Fun, educational programs, diverse tree collections, a renowned art collection, 40 miles of hiking trails, and varied landscapes are available every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. A $15 per car donation is suggested for non-members. For more information about Bernheim, visit https://bernheim.org/. Follow us on social: Facebook @bernheimforest, Instagram @BernheimForest and YouTube: @BernheimForest.

