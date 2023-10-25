Ben Rector Brings The Old Friends Acoustic Tour To Louisville's Kentucky Center

The performance is on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 8 p.m.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Ben Rector Brings The Old Friends Acoustic Tour To Louisville's Kentucky Center

The Old Friends Acoustic Tour Starring Ben Rector comes to Whitney Hall – Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street) on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Ben Rector found himself at home and at the piano in March 2020. The alchemy of life's big questions, more downtime than he'd had in a decade, and those now all-too-familiar “unprecedented times” resulted in his career album “The Joy of Music.”

Ben Rector has amassed over a billion streams across all platforms, has performed on numerous late night and morning TV shows including Conan, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, Live With Kelly and Ryan, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,  as a celebrity mentor on American Idol alongside Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Brian McKnight, Jason Aldean, and more.

His records have topped numerous Billboard charts, with his last two records landing at number one on Billboard's U.S. Folk chart and number two on Billboard's U.S. Rock and U.S. Indie charts. Rector has built a dedicated touring base, regularly selling out theaters and amphitheaters across the country, including three consecutive nights at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.




Ben Rector Brings The Old Friends Acoustic Tour To Louisville's Kentucky Center

