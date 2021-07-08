ACT Louisville Productions Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE WIZARD OF OZ
ACT Louisville Productions producers Beth Craig Hall (Actors Center for Training and Dancers Center for Training) and Randy Blevins have announced the complete cast and creative team for their musical production The Wizard of Oz at The Iroquois Amphitheater July 30-August 2 as part of a pilot program, called ARTS at the AMPHITHEATER, to develop young talent and elevate the training options available for youth in the community.
"After an extensive search that took us into many different areas of our Louisville community, we have assembled a cast and creative team of incredible talent and professionalism," explains Hall. "Additionally, we have cast a number of young performers in roles that will allow them to experience firsthand how a professional musical production is rehearsed and constructed. Combined with our summer training camps, we feel this first summer has been a huge leap forward in fulfilling ALP's mission. There is still more work to do in order to truly provide access and opportunity to this level of performing arts for our performers and our community."
The Wizard of Oz, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC., will happen at Iroquois Amphitheater July 30-August 2. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $20 and available online at actlouisville.com and at iroquoisamphitheater.com. "In keeping with ALP's mission of opportunity and access to the arts, we are extremely proud to offer 929 tickets at the $20 price level for three performances with opening night at $25 each," says Blevins. "We hope this makes it affordable for our community to bring their families and enjoy this wonderful story on stage. The higher opening night ticket prices allow the MIDWEST REPERTORY BALLET to perform a one-hour ballet prior to our musical, bringing dance back to the Amphitheater stage!"
ALP is also committed to providing opportunities to young talent who may not otherwise have access to this training. During the audition process, ALP awarded 8 scholarships to local performers to the ALP summer performance camps happening this month and this past June.
"Although we were not able to cast everyone who auditioned this year," continues Hall, "we were blown away by those we did see and we hope that they will return when we announce our next round of auditions for Summer of 2022."
The Wizard of Oz cast and creative team:
THE WIZARD OF OZ
With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg
Background Music by Herbert Stothart
Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard
Orchestration by Larry Wilcox
Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company
Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by
Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.
Executive Producers: Beth Craig Hall and Randy Blevins
Associate Producer: Sara Gettelfinger
Directed by Drew Fracher
Musical Direction by: Alan Patrick Kenny
Assistant Musical Direction: Corwyn Hodge
Choreography by: Sara Gettelfinger
Projections by: David Jester and ProJECT Hope Louisville
Sound Designed by: Jesse Vaughn
Costumes Designed by: Clove Harrington
Hair and Makeup Design: Mikhail Schultz
Design Concept by: Beth Craig Hall, Sara Gettelfinger, Drew Fracher, Benjamin Rodman, Dan Fitzgerald, David Jester
Production Designed by: Infinity Productions Ben Rodman and Dan Fitzgerald
Props Designer: Katelin Ashcraft
Flying Track Systems by: ZFX
Flying Director: Brian Owens
Iroquois Amphitheater Parks Manager: Michael Hallett
Technical Director: Scott Davis
Assistant Technical Director: Jeff McLeid
Child Wrangler: Rita Hight
Rehearsal Toto: Ruth and Rosie via Emily Smith, LCSW
CAST
Dorothy (July 30 & Aug 1): Olivia Manning
Dorothy (July 31 & Aug 2): Audrey Lucas
Aunt Em: Kate Weible
Uncle Henry: Alex Craig
Hunk/Scarecrow: Ja'Naye Flanagan
Hickory/Tin Man: Brian Bowles
Zeke/Lion: Trent Everett Byers
Guard: Adeleke Goring
Miss Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West: Sara Gettelfinger
Glinda: Lauranne Rose
Prof Marvel/Oz: Barry Bernson
Head Winkie: Harrison Craig
Dorothy Understudies: Emmie Siegel & Lucy Finn
MUNCHKINS
Mayor - Beckett Gunderson Flower #1 - Lila Shalenko
Barrister - Shelby Leonardo Flower #2 - Scarlett Saylor
Coroner - Savannah Price Flower #3 - Addison Gruber
Teacher - Zoe Petiprin Student #2 - Olivia Teeter
Student #1 - Maisie Owens Student #3 - Emma Brose
Baker - Kennedy Julien Painter #1 - Sabrina Boivin
Gardner #1 - Scarlett Triplett Painter #2 - Mya White
Gardner #2 - Zavion English
Lullaby #1 - Julia Railey Lollipop #1 - Hannah Detenbar
Lullaby #2 - Bethany Carper Lollipop #2 - Ivy Kilgore
Lullaby #3 - Chloe Hargrove Lollipop #3 - Emmerson Taylor
Bubble Guy - Zaiyere Jackson Bird Girl - Kailie Douglas
OZIANS
Alesha Thorn, Aliya McCoy, Anna Grace Schmitt, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Son, Diana Nambo, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Emmie Siegel, Gabriel Finn, Gracie Zamiska, Harrison Craig, Jericah Green, Kate Hall, Katelyn Douglas, Katie Vessels, Lily Easter, Lucy Finn, Rita Hight, Sophie Hill, Tyler Russel
YELLOW BRICK ROAD DANCERS
Emmie Siegel, Lily Easter, Lucy Finn, Katelyn Douglas
TORNADO DANCERS
Ashley Anderson, Brandon Son, Diana Nambo, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Katelyn Douglas, Sophie Hill, Tyler Russel
AERIALISTS
Kate Hall & Diana Nambo
CROWS
Gabriel Finn, Harrison Craig, Tyler Russel
APPLE TREES
Elizabeth Hallal, Katie Vessels, Sophie Hill
POPPIES
Ashley Anderson, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Gracie Zamiska, Kate Hall, Katie Vessels, Sophie Hill
MONKEYS
Diana Nambo, Kate Hall, Kennedy Julien, Shelby Leonardo, Zoe Petiprin, Brandon Son, Ashley Anderson, Julia Railey
WINKIES
Alesha Thorn, Aliya McCoy, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Son, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Gabe Finn, Gracie Zamiska, Jericka Green, Katie Vessels, Lucy Finn, Sophie Hill, Tyler Russel
To learn more about ACT Louisville Productions, please visit actlouisville.com.