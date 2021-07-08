ACT Louisville Productions Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE WIZARD OF OZ

ACT Louisville Productions producers Beth Craig Hall (Actors Center for Training and Dancers Center for Training) and Randy Blevins have announced the complete cast and creative team for their musical production The Wizard of Oz at The Iroquois Amphitheater July 30-August 2 as part of a pilot program, called ARTS at the AMPHITHEATER, to develop young talent and elevate the training options available for youth in the community.

"After an extensive search that took us into many different areas of our Louisville community, we have assembled a cast and creative team of incredible talent and professionalism," explains Hall. "Additionally, we have cast a number of young performers in roles that will allow them to experience firsthand how a professional musical production is rehearsed and constructed. Combined with our summer training camps, we feel this first summer has been a huge leap forward in fulfilling ALP's mission. There is still more work to do in order to truly provide access and opportunity to this level of performing arts for our performers and our community."

The Wizard of Oz, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC., will happen at Iroquois Amphitheater July 30-August 2. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $20 and available online at actlouisville.com and at iroquoisamphitheater.com. "In keeping with ALP's mission of opportunity and access to the arts, we are extremely proud to offer 929 tickets at the $20 price level for three performances with opening night at $25 each," says Blevins. "We hope this makes it affordable for our community to bring their families and enjoy this wonderful story on stage. The higher opening night ticket prices allow the MIDWEST REPERTORY BALLET to perform a one-hour ballet prior to our musical, bringing dance back to the Amphitheater stage!"

ALP is also committed to providing opportunities to young talent who may not otherwise have access to this training. During the audition process, ALP awarded 8 scholarships to local performers to the ALP summer performance camps happening this month and this past June.

"Although we were not able to cast everyone who auditioned this year," continues Hall, "we were blown away by those we did see and we hope that they will return when we announce our next round of auditions for Summer of 2022."

The Wizard of Oz cast and creative team:

THE WIZARD OF OZ

By L. Frank Baum

With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by

Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Executive Producers: Beth Craig Hall and Randy Blevins

Associate Producer: Sara Gettelfinger

Directed by Drew Fracher

Musical Direction by: Alan Patrick Kenny

Assistant Musical Direction: Corwyn Hodge

Choreography by: Sara Gettelfinger

Projections by: David Jester and ProJECT Hope Louisville

Sound Designed by: Jesse Vaughn

Costumes Designed by: Clove Harrington

Hair and Makeup Design: Mikhail Schultz

Design Concept by: Beth Craig Hall, Sara Gettelfinger, Drew Fracher, Benjamin Rodman, Dan Fitzgerald, David Jester

Production Designed by: Infinity Productions Ben Rodman and Dan Fitzgerald

Props Designer: Katelin Ashcraft

Flying Track Systems by: ZFX

Flying Director: Brian Owens

Iroquois Amphitheater Parks Manager: Michael Hallett

Technical Director: Scott Davis

Assistant Technical Director: Jeff McLeid

Child Wrangler: Rita Hight

Rehearsal Toto: Ruth and Rosie via Emily Smith, LCSW

CAST

Dorothy (July 30 & Aug 1): Olivia Manning

Dorothy (July 31 & Aug 2): Audrey Lucas

Aunt Em: Kate Weible

Uncle Henry: Alex Craig

Hunk/Scarecrow: Ja'Naye Flanagan

Hickory/Tin Man: Brian Bowles

Zeke/Lion: Trent Everett Byers

Guard: Adeleke Goring

Miss Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West: Sara Gettelfinger

Glinda: Lauranne Rose

Prof Marvel/Oz: Barry Bernson

Head Winkie: Harrison Craig

Dorothy Understudies: Emmie Siegel & Lucy Finn

MUNCHKINS

Mayor - Beckett Gunderson Flower #1 - Lila Shalenko

Barrister - Shelby Leonardo Flower #2 - Scarlett Saylor

Coroner - Savannah Price Flower #3 - Addison Gruber

Teacher - Zoe Petiprin Student #2 - Olivia Teeter

Student #1 - Maisie Owens Student #3 - Emma Brose

Baker - Kennedy Julien Painter #1 - Sabrina Boivin

Gardner #1 - Scarlett Triplett Painter #2 - Mya White

Gardner #2 - Zavion English

Lullaby #1 - Julia Railey Lollipop #1 - Hannah Detenbar

Lullaby #2 - Bethany Carper Lollipop #2 - Ivy Kilgore

Lullaby #3 - Chloe Hargrove Lollipop #3 - Emmerson Taylor

Bubble Guy - Zaiyere Jackson Bird Girl - Kailie Douglas

OZIANS

Alesha Thorn, Aliya McCoy, Anna Grace Schmitt, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Son, Diana Nambo, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Emmie Siegel, Gabriel Finn, Gracie Zamiska, Harrison Craig, Jericah Green, Kate Hall, Katelyn Douglas, Katie Vessels, Lily Easter, Lucy Finn, Rita Hight, Sophie Hill, Tyler Russel

YELLOW BRICK ROAD DANCERS

Emmie Siegel, Lily Easter, Lucy Finn, Katelyn Douglas

TORNADO DANCERS

Ashley Anderson, Brandon Son, Diana Nambo, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Katelyn Douglas, Sophie Hill, Tyler Russel

AERIALISTS

Kate Hall & Diana Nambo

CROWS

Gabriel Finn, Harrison Craig, Tyler Russel

APPLE TREES

Elizabeth Hallal, Katie Vessels, Sophie Hill

POPPIES

Ashley Anderson, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Gracie Zamiska, Kate Hall, Katie Vessels, Sophie Hill

MONKEYS

Diana Nambo, Kate Hall, Kennedy Julien, Shelby Leonardo, Zoe Petiprin, Brandon Son, Ashley Anderson, Julia Railey

WINKIES

Alesha Thorn, Aliya McCoy, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Son, Elise Wobbe, Elizabeth Hallal, Gabe Finn, Gracie Zamiska, Jericka Green, Katie Vessels, Lucy Finn, Sophie Hill, Tyler Russel

