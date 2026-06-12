Young Entertainer Awards to Honor 10th and 11th Ceremonies in Double Event at Harmony Gold Theatre; Nominees Announced

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Organizers of the Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) are planning a two-for-one event on Saturday, June 20, when both the 10th and the 11th awards will be presented at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood. The double ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with red carpet arrivals beginning at 3:30.

'Logistical issues caused us to postpone the ninth annual awards ceremony until January of 2025,' said Alitzah Wiener, YEA executive producer. 'That program honored projects from 2023. We're catching up this year, by honoring projects from 2024 and 2025 in the same ceremony.'

The Young Entertainer Awards Foundation was founded in 2015 to instill confidence in young people pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. The annual awards ceremony honors artists in a range of categories including feature length films, short films, television, stage, web series, commercials, voiceovers and more. Proceeds from ticket sales and contributions help provide a scholarship to an individual or support another organization assisting talented youth who might not otherwise be able to realize their dream.

Radio and TV personality Manny Streetz Guevara, actor-comedian Rafael Sigler, and TV host Star Harvey will emcee the YEA Awards ceremony, with youth advocate and radio personality Chris Loos announcing. Television Icon, Broadway star, recording artist and songwriter Greg Evigan ('Grease,' 'BJ and the Bear,' 'My Two Dads') will receive the YEA Lifetime Achievement Award.

'Greg's career is a beautiful example of passion, perseverance, and dedication,' Wiener said. 'He began as a young performer, built an extraordinary career across Broadway, television, film, and music, and continues creating today. What has always impressed me about Greg is not only his talent and longevity, but his generosity."

YEA nominees for Best Leading Actor in a Television Series include Max Matenko ('Wizards Beyond Waverly Place') and Juan Pablo Romero ('Dino Dex'). Nominees for Best Recurring Young Actress in a Television Series include Teddie Allen ('Malice'), Sophie Leonard ('Platonic'), Violet Tinnirello ('Sesame Street'). In Feature Film categories, nominees include Miguel Gabriel ('Camera'), Ranen Navat ('Traumatika'), Banks Pierce ('Playdate'), Tristan Riggs ('Bad Men Must Bleed'), Rayce Snyder ('Aftermath'), Antonina Battrick ('Papa Sierra'), Avery Berry ('Carmen and Magic'), Abigail Grace Korenthal ('Aftermath'), Kylee Levien ('A Chrismystery') and more. The complete list of nominees can be seen here and it also appears below.

"We know first-hand the value of peer recognition, family encouragement and support, and preparation in the lives of young entertainers,' said Michael Wiener, YEA co-founder and director. 'That's what the Young Entertainer Awards is all about-actors and actress, working and struggling, make a tremendous effort in their endeavor to land a role. It's that very endeavor we wish to recognize, encourage, support and celebrate so that they have nice memories of this time in their lives."

The Young Entertainer Awards will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Harmony Gold Theatre, 7655 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, Ca 90046. Doors open and Red Carpet arrivals begin at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for non-nominees are $185 and can be reserved at youngentertainerawards.org.

Young Entertainer Awards nominees (2025)

Best Leading Young Actor | Feature Film

Knyght Darius Jack — Grayson's Encounter

Eamon Patrick O'Connell — Mother's Instinct

Bardia Seiri — Incoming

Che Tafari — Little Wing

Best Leading Young Actress | Feature Film

Courtné Alyssa — And God Made Man

Alexandra Bradley — The Greatest Ever

Cate Elefante — The Greatest Ever

Summer H. Howell — Spirit in The Blood

Best Supporting Young Actor | Feature Film

Lochlan Miller — Trap

Ranen Navat — Into the Box

Rayce Snyder — Film Camp

Best Supporting Young Actress | Feature Film

Courtné Alyssa — Until the Last Promise

Brooke Carter — Damsel

Chapel Oaks — Red Right Hand

Serenity Grace Russell — Forty-Seven Days with Jesus

Best Young Actor | Short Film

Austin Bourne — Summers of Love

Leland Mergillano — A Little Lift

Magnus Newville — Sky

Daven Saraf — Noah

Rayce Snyder — Crescendo of Contention

Kingston Zelaya — Haven

Best Young Actress | Short Film

Sarah Noelle Eastep — A Scene from Sunset

Alix West Lefler — The Fast Runner

Abigail Grace Korenthal — Missing

Vivienne Lucille — Ectropy: Chaos to Order

Kristen Duff — One Moment

Best Supporting Young Actor in a TV Movie, Mini-Series, or Special

Bakari Blocton — Festival of Trees

Leland Mergillano — Missing

Ranen Navat — The Return

Best Supporting Young Actress in a TV Movie, Mini-Series, or Special

Courtné Alyssa — Killing All My Sisters

Niki Garcia — Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home

Best Leading Young Actor | Television Series

Christian Convery — Sweet Tooth

Cale Ferrin — Shadrach

Best Leading Young Actress | Television Series

Robyn Betteridge — My Lady Jane

Venice Wong — The 4pm Club

Best Recurring Young Actor | Television Series

Leo Harris — The Count of Monte Cristo

Kim Kang-hoon — Pachinko

Kaylen Luke — Criminal Record

Sen Mars — Shogun

Best Recurring Young Actress | Television Series

Aubin Bradley — The Really Loud House

Catherine Asmore Bradley — The Really Loud House

Piper Juhan — English Teacher

Violet Tinnirello — Sesame Street

Best Guest Starring Young Actor | Television Series

Ryan Anderson Lopez — Station 19

Franco Meneses — La Máquina

Quintún Muñoz — High Potential

Hudson Paul — Blue Bloods

Maddox Simmons — Nobody Wants This

Best Guest Starring Young Actress | Television Series

Hala Finley — Skeleton Crew

Serenity Grace Russell — 9-1-1: Lone Star

Lola Shaw — Malory Towers

Best Performance | Daytime Series

Alice Halsey — Days of Our Lives

Tristan Riggs — General Hospital

Best Young Actor | Voice-Over Performance

Shyam Balasubramanian — Kindergarten: The Musical

Kayden Koshelev — Firebuds

Daven Saraf — Dadda

Best Young Actress | Voice-Over Performance

Tandi Fomukong — Dora

Victoria Scola-Giampapa — Wonder Pets: In the City

Andrea Rosa Guzman — Kindergarten: The Musical

Best Performance | Web Series

Logan J. Alarcon-Poucel — Ecoleaders

Vivienne Lucille — Anna McNulty

Charlotte Delaney Riggs — NeWYoU

Tristan Riggs — Scariest Night of My Life

Best Performance | Music Video

Courtné Alyssa — Funny Girl

Caroline Lobbin — If I Was the Mirror

Best Vocalist | Single

Alisha Liston — Dreamland

Caroline Lobbin — If I Was the Mirror

Best Performance | Live Theatre

Griffin Arnold — Rent

Ava Giselle Field — Fiddler on the Roof

Yair Keydar — Drag: The Musical

Kayden Koshelev — Drag: The Musical

Leland Mergillano — Mary Poppins

Everett Sobers — Appropriate

Outstanding Influencer

Charlotte Delaney Riggs

Tristan Riggs

Serenity Grace Russell

Best Young Actor | Commercial

Henry James Gross — Edward's Pie

Daven Saraf — Nintendo

Best Young Actress | Commercial

Eva Huang — Corn Next

Vivienne Lucille — SunSeeker Lawn Mower

Serenity Grace Russell — Discover Card

Addyson Tabankin — Peacock Commercial

Young Entertainer Awards Nominees (2026)

Best Leading Young Actor | Feature Film

Miguel Gabriel — Camera

Ranen Navat — Traumatika

Banks Pierce — Playdate

Tristan Riggs — Bad Men Must Bleed

Rayce Snyder — Aftermath

Best Leading Young Actress | Feature Film

Antonina Battrick — Papa Sierra

Avery Berry — Carmen and Magic

Abigail Grace Korenthal — Aftermath

Kylee Levien — A Chrismystery

Best Supporting Young Actor | Feature Film

Kue Lawrence — Marshmallow

Ollie Robinson — The Roses

Gordon Rocks — Griffin in Summer

Rayce Snyder — Land's End

Best Supporting Young Actress | Feature Film

Lux Elizabeth — Young & Cursed

Audrina Miranda — Jurassic World: Rebirth

Emily Mitchell — Vicious

Best Young Actor | Short Film

Kayden Koshelev — Cupid's Treacherous Journey

Antonio T. Luna — Ravine

Ranen Navat — Higuita

Mateo Ray — Chele

Daven Saraf — Before May 25th

Rayce Snyder — The Orient

Best Young Actress | Short Film

Freya Callaghan — Raw Heart

Abigail Grace Korenthal — Out of Sync

Phoebe Matcha — The Good Sister

Best Young Actress 12 and Under | Short Film

Juliana Danielle Ferreira — Helmet Hair

Zoey Fisher — Cootie Catcher

Lucy Robinson — Inheritance

Juniper Renee Verdon — Malka

Best Young Writer

Ardyanna Ducusin — Still Got Me

Kayden Koshelev — Cupid's Treacherous Journey

Rayce Snyder — The Orient

Best Supporting Young Actor in a TV Movie, Mini-Series, or Special

Liam Anderson — Good American Family

Reed Epley — Billionaire Married a Homeless Girl

Ranen Navat — The Christmas Baby That Brought Us Home

Best Leading Young Actor | Television Series

Max Matenko — Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Juan Pablo Romero — Dino Dex

Best Recurring Young Actor | Television Series

Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Emmett Moss — The Pitt

Esai Pierre-Louis — Abbott Elementary

Best Recurring Young Actress | Television Series

Teddie Allen — Malice

Sophie Leonard — Platonic

Violet Tinnirello — Sesame Street

Best Guest Starring Young Actor | Television Series

Cameron Gayden — Countdown

Roman Kinsella — Murder in a Small Town

Axel Newville — Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Starring Young Actress | Television Series

Casey Hilton — FBI: International

Ani Pellegrino — FBI

Serenity Grace Russell — Electric Bloom

Best Young Actor | Voice-Over Performance

Knyght Darius Jack — Molly of Denali

Kayden Koshelev — Firebuds

Rocco Pellegrino — Hidden Island

Best Young Actress | Voice-Over Performance

Charlotte Delaney Riggs — Nancy Hernandez & The Black Widow

Addyson Tabankin — Bebefinn Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Kayden Brenna Tokarski — Wendy's x Wednesday: Misfortune Awaits

Best Performance | Web Series

Cilla Jordan — Day in the Life

Maddy Jordan — Day in the Life

Charlotte Delaney Riggs — My Brother Wants Revenge

Tristan Riggs — My Brother Wants Revenge

Juniper Renee Verdon — When Flowers Seek Revenge

Best Performance | Music Video

Bradley & Bowie Bundlie — Passport: Stamp on My Heart

Ardyanna Ducusin — Still Got Me

Mason McNulty — Dust

Daven Saraf & Ranen Navat — Teethe: Magic of the Sale

Reese Warren — Treats You Well

Best Vocalist | Single

Ardyanna Ducusin — Still Got Me

Mason McNulty — Dust

Best Young Actor | Live Theatre

Griffin Arnold — Into the Woods

Bradley Bundlie — Hadestown

Antonio T. Luna — Spongebob: The Musical

Kane Emmanuel Miller — Ragtime: The Musical

Best Young Actress | Live Theatre

Lia Christina — Stranger Things: The Shadow

Evelyn-Grace Williams — Moana Jr.

Outstanding Influencer

Charlotte Delaney Riggs

Tristan Riggs

Serenity Grace Russell

Best Young Actor | Commercial

Miguel Gabriel — Old Spice

Rhys Kevin Murphy — JG Wentworth Grade School Musical

Mateo Ray — The Last Condom on Earth

Zachary Wechsler — Southwest Airlines

Best Young Actor 10 and Under | Commercial

Tevah Magan — Electric Toy Car

Zayine McCann — Trex Decking

Rocco Pellegrino — Hallmark

Leo Turk — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

The Young Entertainer Awards Foundation, established in 2015, uses proceeds from ticket sales and contributions to fund scholarships and support organizations that assist young performers pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Nominees span categories including feature film, television, stage, short film, web series, commercials, and voiceovers, with a full nominee list available on the organization's website. The ceremony takes place at Harmony Gold Theatre, 7655 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, on June 20, 2026.

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