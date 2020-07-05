YELLOW FACE Holds a Virtual Staged Reading On July 8

The next entry in the Off the Page series of virtual staged readings produced by Sierra Madre Playhouse is Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang. You will be to access it online via YouTube beginning at Noon on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Viewing time will continue throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. The event is 120 minutes in duration with a ten-minute intermission. You may begin viewing at any time, but you must commence viewing by 10:00 p.m. in order to see the entire reading. This event is FREE, but donations are accepted.

HOW TO REGISTER: Use this link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1030062?performanceId=10551708

Under "General Admission," select the number of people for whom you would like to make a reservations. Select "Checkout" and follow further instructions to complete checkout.

No physical tickets are required for this event! (Please disregard the "Will Call" ticket info from the purchase confirmation email). Let us know if you do not receive a confirmation email.

You'll be sent a link at 11 a.m. PDT on Wednesday with which to access the event via YouTube. Reservations will close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. If you need assistance, contact info@sierramadreplayhouse.org

BONUS! Be sure to also join us for a live post-show talkback with Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano, Director Drew Barr, and a cast member on Thursday, July 9 at 6:00 pm PDT. The link to access this talkback will be sent after the show.

