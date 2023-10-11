World Premiere Comedy A FAMILY BUSINESS to Open at At Hudson MainStage Theatre in November

The world premiere comedy A Family Business, written by Matt Chait, directed by Brian Shnipper, produced by Matt Chait and Michael Donovan and presented by The Comple, will debut at Hudson MainStage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

Previews begin November 15 and 16 at 8:00 p.m. The production will open Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Closes December 31. Dark on December 22, 23, 24.

ADMISSION: $35. Previews $20.

ONLINE TICKETING:

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 100 minutes, including one intermission.

Rose Klein, a budding, talented chef, and her boy friend Julio, are cooking dinner tonight for Rose's mother Harmony, a spiritual psychologist, and her father Seth, an unrepentant child of the sixties. Joining them will be Julio's parents: Max Gold, the feared tyrannical head of Gold Studios, and Julio's mother Elena, Max's brilliant, acerbic, trophy wife. Rose and Julio hope this will be a night to remember. It will be; although not in a way that any of them could have imagined.

Playwright Matt Chait has been prominent as a producer, director and actor in the Hollywood theatre community for several decades. He built the Flight Theatre in 1985, started The Complex in 1990, and started Theatre Row in 1992 (The Ruby and Dorie Theatres were named after his parents). He has received multiple honors from the Hollywood Arts Council and the L.A. City Council for his contributions to theatre in Hollywood. His award-winning plays Bearings, Disinherit the Wind and A Misunderstanding were produced successfully in recent years.

Brian Shnipper directs. He conceived and directed the world premiere of STANDING ON CEREMONY: THE GAY MARRIAGE PLAYS (Los Angeles Drama Critics Award) at the Coronet Theatre where it was hailed in the Los Angeles Times as "a burgeoning phenomenon" and a "vital achievement". Celebrities who have performed include Jean Smart, Alfre Woodard, Debra Messing, Matthew Broderick, Zackary Quinto and Jesse Tyler Ferguson to name a few. It has since been performed in over 100 theatres around the world including the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York. Other NY credits: EST, New York Theatre Workshop, Negro Ensemble Company, New Dramatists and Samuel Beckett Theatre. Regional: Ensemble Theatre Company, Colony Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, International City Theatre, American Stage Company, Broadway Rose, Luna Stage, Circle X, Attic Theatre, 12 Miles West Theatre Company and CoHo Productions. Playwright: FAMILY COMMITMENT (EST), an adaptation of Harry Kondoleon's DIARY OF A LOST BOY co-written with Connie Congdon (New Dramatists), IT'S NOT UNUSUAL, WHAT I LEARNED IN KINDERGARTEN (Profile Theatre) and WHAT YOU DON'T KNOW (Smith and Kraus Best 10 minute Plays 2019. Winner of Spotlight Award for best unproduced work). He is an SDC member.

Casting for A Family Business is by Michael Donovan and Associates, C.S.A.

The cast includes Eric Stanton Betts*, Alli Brown, Michelle Jasso*, Lindsay G. Merrithew**, Bruce Nozick*, and Julie Pearl*

Associate producer: Erin Treanor. Set design: Stephen Gifford***. Costume design: Dianne Graebner***. Lighting design: Matthew Richter. Sound design: Ross Chait.

It's the holidays! Rose is cooking tonight! Won't you come up and join us?

*Member, Actors Equity. **Member, Canadian Equity. ***Member, United Scenic Artists, Local 829.