Workplace Comedy MONKEYS to Have World Premiere at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival will present the world premiere of Monkeys, a 2023 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship winner, written and directed by Bernard Badion. Monkeys is a workplace comedy set in one of the worst workplaces to ever exist, following a group of Filipino farm laborer bunkmates who go on strike to protest their abysmally low wages in 1930s San Joaquin County. As they try to make the best out of their lives at the bottom of the barrel, they may even find love, despite it being illegal for them to marry.

Starring a talented ensemble of actors, including Eugene Cordero, Mike Cabellon, Gilbert Galon, Jason Rogel, Tony Garbanzos, E.J. Cabasal, Isabella Wager, Dustin Loomis, and Zedrick Restauro, Monkeys promises to be a hilarious and heartwarming experience for audiences.

In addition to the talented cast, Monkeys features an original song by comedian J.R. DeGuzman, which he wrote in collaboration with Badion. The play is stage managed by Elizabeth Excaliber and produced by Chris Quintos Cathcart, with poster art by Byron Atienza.

Monkeys has partnered with FXE (Filipinx In Entertainment), W.F. Hunters, and A Bunch Of Savages, and rehearsal space was provided by Drake Hall.

Monkeys will have three shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival at 905 Cole Theatre on June 3, 17, and 24. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible production. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information and ticket info, visit the Click Here or follow Monkeys on Instagram @monkeysonstage .