Whitefire Theatre Presents WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? A Pandemic Cabaret

Whitefire Theatre presents a new musical entertainment from actor-vocalist-keyboardist-playwright-composer-lyricist Ana Guigui, Where Do We Go from Here? A Pandemic Cabaret. Its song cycle spans a number of genres, from pop to blues to tango and more.

WHAT: Where Do We Go from Here? A Pandemic Cabaret. A virtual show (presented online).

WHO: Book, music and lyrics by Ana Guigui. Performed by Ana Guigui. Directed by Rod Menzies. An Official Selection of Solofest 2021.

WHERE: Livestreamed from the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA.

WHEN: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST, 10:00 p.m. EST.

ADMISSION: $15.99.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/463074

Ana Guigui was born in New York to Argentine Sephardic parents. Her father was a symphony conductor, her mother an operatic soprano. Spanish was the language spoken at home, and it was Ana's first language. She learned English while attending school in Puerto Rico. She later went to school in Vermont. Ana received a doctorate from USC Thornton School of Music in vocal arts and opera. She toured with Christopher Cross as a keyboardist and vocalist. She has recorded with Ben Folds, Chip Taylor, Deborah Gibson, Stephen Bishop, Andrew Gold, Bo Bice. She has appeared in movies and episodic television. Her previous stage credits include the Broadway national tour of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; the off-Broadway New York and Los Angeles productions of Tony 'N Tina's Wedding; and her solo show God Box, for which she received the ADA (Artistic Director Achievement) Award. Her other honors include nominations for the Annie Award and the L.A. Music Award. She is currently the Associate Professor of Voice at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she is currently based. She is also Voice Professor at Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Previously, she taught at USC Thornton School of Music and at Cal Poly Pomona.

Rod Menzies directs Where Do We Go from Here? Renowned as a voice and dialect coach to A-list stars in film, stage and television, he was formerly a USC faculty member. He currently lectures on Voice and Speech in the UCLA Graduate Acting Program and also lectures at the AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts. He has directed over 60 theatrical productions. Also an actor, he appeared with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival and in roles for film and television. He graduated from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and received an MFA from York University.

Where Do We Go from Here? It is indeed a profound question. It is also the name of a show that will fill your heart with music.

So, where do we go from here? If you're looking for answers, you can start by buying tickets to this show.

Note: Streaming link remains active for 48 hours after the live-streamed performance.