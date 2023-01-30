Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Whitefire Theatre Announces Lian Ben Porat's One Woman Show SECOND NATURE

SECOND NATURE is about a young Israeli girl fighting to regain charge of her own destiny, dancing through every obstacle and discovering her strength along the way.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Whitefire Theatre Announces Lian Ben Porat's One Woman Show SECOND NATURE

Actress, playwright, dancer and singer, Lian Ben Porat announced today with Director Kimleigh Smith that the one night only VIP performance of Porat's International one-woman show, SECOND NATURE will be featured at The Whitefire Theatre's Solo Fest (13500 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423) on February 2, 2023.

SECOND NATURE is about a young Israeli girl fighting to regain charge of her own destiny, dancing through every obstacle and discovering her strength along the way. If you have ever felt helpless, afraid to move forward, then this show is for you. Lian takes you on a journey from being trapped with the cards she's been dealt, to becoming the winner of her own game. With laughter, tears, dance and more. You won't want to miss this powerful ride.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221882®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwhitefire.stagey.net%2Fprojects%2F9455%3Ftab%3Dtickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




