West Coast Premiere of Danny Elfman's Suite for Chamber Orchestra Comes to Los Angeles in December

Performance are December 9-10, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), led by Music Director Jaime Martín, spotlights acclaimed violinist Christian Tetzlaff on Brahms’ towering Violin Concerto in D major. Additionally, the Orchestra continues its string of significant premieres this season with the West Coast premiere of Suite for Chamber Orchestra by four-time Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY- and Emmy Award-winning composer/musician Danny Elfman, a co-commission by the Library of Congress, The Andre Kostelanetz Royalty Pool, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. The program also includes one of Mozart’s final symphonic masterpieces, Symphony No. 39 in E-flat major, a mythic work that has inspired musicians and composers for generations.

The concert, entitled Visions: Tetzlaff + Brahms, is made possible, in part, with the generous support from Joan Wynn. Additional support is provided by Peggy + Jack Falcon and Ray + Ann Lowe. 

The West Coast premiere of Danny Elman’s “Suite for Chamber Orchestra” is made possible, in part, with the generous support from Jim Mulally. 

The featured performance of Christian Tetzlaff is made possible, in part, with the generous support from Ruth Eliel + Bill Cooney and Terri + Jerry Kohl. 

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; State of California; California Arts Council; the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; and City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support.   

  

Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.  

Saturday, December 9, 2023, 8 pm, Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203

Sunday, December 10, 2023, 7 pm, Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Tickets ($32-$142) may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.



