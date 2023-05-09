WILL THE REAL ME PLEASE STAND UP? Premieres At Hollywood Fringe In June!

Renowned performer Alexandra Ryan presents a personal, humorous and poignant "anti-TED Talk" exploring what it really means to be yourself!

Like many artists, Alexandra Ryan has a committee of voices in her head, though with how often she goes to battle with them, it might feel more like an army. The trick is trying to figure out not only which ones are on her side, but also most reflective of her true authentic self.

Such is the premise of her new solo show Will the Real Me Please Stand Up? making its World Premiere at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In Will the Real Me Please Stand Up? Ryan takes a personal trip down the rabbit hole to figure out what it really means to "be yourself." Set in La La Land, where actors want to play other people but are required to "be themselves," the show opens with an at home self-tape audition that quickly leads to a meeting of the heroine's inner voices who set out to prove that they are the one true Alexandra. A unique twist on the personal explorations of a solo show, Ryan invites the audience to journey with her in real time as she tries to discover her own authenticity. This "anti-TED talk" show is full of humor and uncomfortable truths and is for anyone who has ever wanted to throw a self-help book across the room!

"It took me a long time to make sure the inner voices weren't running the show," Ryan said. "I wanted to create a show that brought to light all the voices and opinions that come into making decisions. Even now, as I write this, my voices are arguing about the truth of what I'm writing and whether I'm being clear enough. This show is about taking a look at those voices and figuring out which ones are there to help you and which ones just need to shut up."

Ryan has quite the acting resume in theatre, film and television (The West Wing, 2 Broke Girls, Gilmore Girls) and she's been a regular at The Comedy Store, The Improv and other local comedy stages. She is thrilled to have award-winning actor, writer, director and producer Juliette Jeffers at the helm as director. Ryan is excited to share her story with the Hollywood Fringe community, with the hopes of it eventually playing again somewhere for a longer run locally and possibly even taking it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

While her show certainly tackles some deep and even dark issues, Ryan has prioritized bringing the comedy to her exploration of topics like grief and loss and self-doubt. A trained voice over artist, she also brings her unique style to the many voices she presents. But perhaps most unique is how, as she puts it, the show doesn't get ahead of itself.

"Yes, I'm talking about history but the event is taking place in real time as the characters try to figure it all out," Ryan said. "As opposed to many solo shows that speak to the audience of their history, where they've already solved the problem, here the problem is front and center and the characters navigate it. My hope is that audience members can identify with it and maybe not feel so alone."

Will the Real Me Please Stand Up?

Written and performed by Alexandra Ryan

Directed by Juliette Jeffers

June 12 - 7 p.m.

June 16 - 9 p.m.

June 22 - 10 p.m.

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

5636 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKET PRICES:

$15

June 12 - 7 p.m.

June 16 - 9 p.m.

June 22 - 10 p.m.

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

5636 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKET PRICES:

$15




