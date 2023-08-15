Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival

Weekly streamer grants, showcases, and opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network also included.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 1 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 3 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival

Volume.com, an artist-first, live streaming platform and music hub that has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Volume Artist Accelerator Program and the new Artist Partnership with The Foxies.

Artists who enroll and stream in August may be eligible for a chance to perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, CA (see official rules for details). The program also includes weekly streamer grants, showcases, and offers opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network across the US.

Artists should enroll at https://www.creators.volume.com

"The Artist Accelerator Program and our Artist Partnerships are part of Volume.com's mentality and commitment to being a true artist-first music platform. We have created a place for developing artists to grow, monetize, and engage with their communities, and we have helped to create a new deal flow for established artists to leverage their live streaming rights."

Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size. As the music industry continues to evolve, Volume.com is championing artists' creative autonomy and financial prosperity.

Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival

The Foxies

Volume.com's most recent signing is The Foxies, a dynamic Nashville band that played Beachlife 2022. They will leverage their most recent European tour dates by streaming these shows exclusively to their fan community on Volume.com. The Foxies will be broadcasting their Hyde Park, London performance, among others, this summer and fall.

Notable Artists Who Have Streamed on Volume.com

BeachLife Festival Feat. Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Sheryl Crow, 311, Weezer, Black Pumas, Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, The Black Crowes, and Lord Huron

The Electric Forest Festival

The Lightning 100 In-Studio Sessions featuring many artists, including - Yola, Keifer Sutherland, Little Quirks, Ben Rector, Lily Winwood, Alt-J, Shannon Labrie, Bren Joy, Jocelyn & Chris, Lilly Hiatt, Lera Lynn, and dozens more

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Amy Ray

Stryper

Shawn Mullins

Drivin' N' Cryin'

Angie Aparo

Wiz Kalifa

KRS One

Warren Haynes

Gov't Mule

String Cheese Incident

Leftover Salmon

Couch

Eggy

Galactic

The Main Squeeze

Kris Myers of Umphrey's McGee

Peter Levin of The Allman Brothers and Blind Boys of Alabama

Rob Drabkin Band

Jock Bartley of Firefall

Dan Navarro of Lowen & Navarro

Internet Sensations Bonnie & Taylor Simms

Buckstein

Cold Weather Company

JVCK.J

The Volume venue network includes The Bitter End in New York City, Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley, Basement East, The Lightning 100 Studio (Nashville's longest-running Independent Radio Station), Nectar's in Burlington, VT, 800 East in Atlanta, and Wrecking Room Studio and Stage in Boulder, CO. In addition, Volume.com also hosts a variety of podcasts, including SHRED WITH SHIFTY guitar podcast hosted by Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters and Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LUCHA VaVOOM Returns To L.A. This Friday With Summer Spectacular Photo
LUCHA VaVOOM Returns To L.A. This Friday With Summer Spectacular

Fresh off the launch of their Las Vegas residency, Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) -- Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show featuring world-class lucha libre-style wrestling, burlesque, aerialists, comedy, and more -- is returning home for their annual summer spectacular show this Friday (8/18) at the historic Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles.

2
Orange County Student Artists Honored at Annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony at Festival of Photo
Orange County Student Artists Honored at Annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony at Festival of Arts

On Sunday, August 13th, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach celebrated the talent and hard work of Orange County students at the annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony. This year, nearly 250 pieces of artwork from Orange County students in grades pre-kindergarten to 12th are featured in the Junior Arts Exhibit.

3
KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine Comes to Glendale Next Month Photo
KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine Comes to Glendale Next Month

KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine will be presented on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5pm at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203.

4
Interview: Playwright Wendy Graf on EXIT WOUNDS World Premiere at International City Theat Photo
Interview: Playwright Wendy Graf on EXIT WOUNDS World Premiere at International City Theatre

The world premiere of Graf’s play Exit Wounds is taking place at International City Theatre in Long Beach for a three-week run, August 25 through September 10, directed by ICT producing artistic director caryn desai [sic]. I decided to speak with Wendy on her process for creating the play, being acknowledged as a best new play in such a prestigious competition, why she decided to hold the world premiere at ICT, and how she hopes audiences will connect with its story about healing, hope, and compassion when someone you love has committed a terrible crime.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Moon
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doris and Ivy in the Home
Theatre 40 (7/20-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Provides His 4 Guest Appearances On "The Actor's Choice"
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/05-9/03)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You