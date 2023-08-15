Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival

Weekly streamer grants, showcases, and opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network also included.
POPULAR
Volume.com, an artist-first, live streaming platform and music hub that has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Volume Artist Accelerator Program and the new Artist Partnership with The Foxies.
Artists who enroll and stream in August may be eligible for a chance to perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, CA (see official rules for details). The program also includes weekly streamer grants, showcases, and offers opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network across the US.
Artists should enroll at https://www.creators.volume.com
"The Artist Accelerator Program and our Artist Partnerships are part of Volume.com's mentality and commitment to being a true artist-first music platform. We have created a place for developing artists to grow, monetize, and engage with their communities, and we have helped to create a new deal flow for established artists to leverage their live streaming rights."
Jon Romero, CMO, Volume.com
Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size. As the music industry continues to evolve, Volume.com is championing artists' creative autonomy and financial prosperity.
The Foxies
Volume.com's most recent signing is The Foxies, a dynamic Nashville band that played Beachlife 2022. They will leverage their most recent European tour dates by streaming these shows exclusively to their fan community on Volume.com. The Foxies will be broadcasting their Hyde Park, London performance, among others, this summer and fall.
Notable Artists Who Have Streamed on Volume.com
BeachLife Festival Feat. Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Sheryl Crow, 311, Weezer, Black Pumas, Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, The Black Crowes, and Lord Huron
The Electric Forest Festival
The Lightning 100 In-Studio Sessions featuring many artists, including - Yola, Keifer Sutherland, Little Quirks, Ben Rector, Lily Winwood, Alt-J, Shannon Labrie, Bren Joy, Jocelyn & Chris, Lilly Hiatt, Lera Lynn, and dozens more
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Amy Ray
Stryper
Shawn Mullins
Drivin' N' Cryin'
Angie Aparo
Wiz Kalifa
KRS One
Warren Haynes
Gov't Mule
String Cheese Incident
Leftover Salmon
Couch
Eggy
Galactic
The Main Squeeze
Kris Myers of Umphrey's McGee
Peter Levin of The Allman Brothers and Blind Boys of Alabama
Rob Drabkin Band
Jock Bartley of Firefall
Dan Navarro of Lowen & Navarro
Internet Sensations Bonnie & Taylor Simms
Buckstein
Cold Weather Company
JVCK.J
The Volume venue network includes The Bitter End in New York City, Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley, Basement East, The Lightning 100 Studio (Nashville's longest-running Independent Radio Station), Nectar's in Burlington, VT, 800 East in Atlanta, and Wrecking Room Studio and Stage in Boulder, CO. In addition, Volume.com also hosts a variety of podcasts, including SHRED WITH SHIFTY guitar podcast hosted by Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters and Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast.
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)
|Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
|Little Moon
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (10/26-10/26)
|Spring Awakening
East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
|Doris and Ivy in the Home
Theatre 40 (7/20-8/23)
|Darryl Maximilian Robinson Provides His 4 Guest Appearances On "The Actor's Choice"
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/05-9/03)PHOTOS
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You