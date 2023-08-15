Volume.com Launches Artist Accelerator Program with Chance to Perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival

Volume.com, an artist-first, live streaming platform and music hub that has developed a network of music venues, festivals, and artists, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Volume Artist Accelerator Program and the new Artist Partnership with The Foxies.

Artists who enroll and stream in August may be eligible for a chance to perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, CA (see official rules for details). The program also includes weekly streamer grants, showcases, and offers opportunities to play at Volume.com's venue network across the US.

Artists should enroll at https://www.creators.volume.com

"The Artist Accelerator Program and our Artist Partnerships are part of Volume.com's mentality and commitment to being a true artist-first music platform. We have created a place for developing artists to grow, monetize, and engage with their communities, and we have helped to create a new deal flow for established artists to leverage their live streaming rights."

Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size. As the music industry continues to evolve, Volume.com is championing artists' creative autonomy and financial prosperity.

The Foxies

Volume.com's most recent signing is The Foxies, a dynamic Nashville band that played Beachlife 2022. They will leverage their most recent European tour dates by streaming these shows exclusively to their fan community on Volume.com. The Foxies will be broadcasting their Hyde Park, London performance, among others, this summer and fall.

The Volume venue network includes The Bitter End in New York City, Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley, Basement East, The Lightning 100 Studio (Nashville's longest-running Independent Radio Station), Nectar's in Burlington, VT, 800 East in Atlanta, and Wrecking Room Studio and Stage in Boulder, CO. In addition, Volume.com also hosts a variety of podcasts, including SHRED WITH SHIFTY guitar podcast hosted by Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters and Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast.