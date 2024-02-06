Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone

Harvey Brownstone conducted an in-depth Interview with Stan Zimmerman, writer of "The Golden Girls".

Stan Zimmerman is an immensely successful and popular comedy writer for television, film and theatre, as well as a multi-award winning director.

He's worked on many classic television series including "The Golden Girls", "Roseanne", "Fame", "The Nanny" and "Gilmore Girls", earning 2 WGA Award nominations for Best Comedy Episodic Writing. Along with his longtime writing partner, James Berg, he rewrote the television version of "Annie", which won an Emmy and a Peabody award. He co-wrote on both "Brady Bunch" movies and co-created and executive produced 2 seasons of the highly popular sitcom, "Rita Rocks".

He and James Berg also created and wrote 2 popular web series, "Skirtchasers", and "Secs and Execs", which our guest also directed, and which earned its star, Mindy Sterling, an Emmy nomination. He was the host and show runner on Sean Hayes' Bravo reality show, "Situation: Comedy". Stan Zimmerman has directed many theatre productions including "Entertaining Mr. Sloane", "A Tuna Christmas", "Gemini", "Pledge", "Heartbreak Help" and "The Diary of Anne Frank", as well as his original plays, "Meet and Greet", "Knife to the Heart", "Yes, Virginia", "Have a Good One", and his hilarious gay male version of "The Golden Girls" entitled "Silver Foxes".

He also wrote, directed, and has appeared in an incredibly moving play entitled, "Right Before I go", which deals with suicide awareness. He also co-wrote the highly entertaining new TV movie entitled, "Ladies of the 80's: A Divas Christmas", co-starring Loni Anderson and Linda Gray, who recently appeared on our show.

Stan Zimmerman has just released a fascinating and compelling memoir entitled, "The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore", which is jam-packed with anecdotes from his star-studded career, and insights about the sometimes brutal world of writing for television, film and theatre.

Harvey Brownstone is a retired judge of the Ontario Court of Justice and was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He is also the bestselling author of "Tug of War: A Judge's Verdict on Separation, Custody Battles and the Bitter Realities of Family Court" and hosted "Family Matters with Justice Harvey Brownstone," a television talk show on matters involving the family justice system.

​After a distinguished legal career, Harvey was appointed a judge at the age of 38 in 1995. He has presided in family and criminal courts. He has been a trailblazer in several ways. He was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He was the first sitting judge in the world to write a national best seller and to host a TV talk show.

​Harvey has been a role model and icon in the LGBTQ community. When same-sex marriage was legalized in Canada in 2003, he was the only judge to make himself publicly available to officiate at weddings for lesbian and gay couples travelling to Toronto from all over the world to get married. In 2007, he officiated at the wedding of Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer, the American couple whose marriage triggered the 2013 United States Supreme Court decision overturning the definition of "spouse" in the federal Defense of Marriage Act.

​In February 2021, Harvey launched his online talk show "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" on his own YouTube channel. He saw this as an interesting hobby. Within several months, the show attracted hundreds of thousands - and then eventually, millions - of viewers. Because of the overwhelming success of the show, Harvey decided to retire from the judiciary on December 31, 2021 after having presided as a full-time judge for 26 1/2 years. Free from the constraints imposed upon judges regarding the expression of opinions and the endorsement of private enterprise, Harvey now happily devotes his full-time attention to hosting "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" as a regular member of the public - albeit one with a rather illustrious and unique career history.

