Vel Stacy Named Co-Artistic Director Of Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has named Vel Stacy as Co-Artistic Director, it was announced today. He joins Artistic Director Adam Chambers, and together they will lead Loft into a new era involving both digital and live production.

An actor, vocalist, and military veteran, Vel Stacy has experienced the worlds of film and stage in many capacities. In addition to acting and directing, he has danced on stages such as The Kennedy Center with Diavolo Dance Group, and in 2020 released his debut single, "Tears," now streaming on all platforms.

He ventured to Italy to teach English Through Drama, earning a Teaching English as a Foreign Language Certification. He is an alum of both The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Musicians Institute's Independent Artist Program. He joined Loft Ensemble in 2016 and has appeared in countless productions and performed in the company's Dark Night Series as a dancer and musician. He most recently served as Membership Director. Adam Chambers has been Artistic Director for Loft since 2012. Together, he and Stacy will shape the next chapter of Loft's creative life by expanding the organization's support of artists, stories, creators, and partners from all walks of life. Stacy says, "I don't want to talk about diversity; we're here to talk about inclusion." They will coordinate with Loft's Artistic Committee to curate seasons that can be produced both digitally and in person, and to prepare for Loft to resume live performance when it is safe to do so.

Loft Ensemble consistently offers high energy and groundbreaking productions. Loft has won several Valley Theatre Awards including Best Lighting Design and Artistic Director Achievement (2018) as well as Best Company Ensemble of the Year and Best Actor in a Leading Role (2019). The company has won two Ovation Awards (2015), Best Ensemble at the New York International Fringe Festival (2013), and back-to-back Hollywood Fringe Festival Producers' Encore! Awards (2015 and 2016). Two Loft productions earned a combined five nominations for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Awards as well as 10 nominations in 2017 and nine nominations in 2018 for the Valley Theatre Awards. In 2019, Adam Chambers was awarded a California State Senate Certificate of Recognition for his work as Loft's artistic director.