Vasthy Mompoint And Geri Courtney-Austien, To Debut New Variety Show, THE TELEPHONE GOSPEL At The Elysian Theater

Eight-time Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint ( High School Musical the Series, The Prom) and actress Geri Courtney-Austien (Better Call Saul, Atypical) are the creators and ringleaders of the cabaret spectacular, The Telephone Gospel, debuting as part of the Forget About Spaghetti Festival at the Elysian Theater in Los Angeles on October 29th at 7:30 pm.

This festival features ten nights of original shows from a variety of creators from October 20th to October 30th. As a part of this festival, all artists are provided with development assistance including upfront funds. Three shows from the festival will be selected by the audience and the artistic team to return to The Elysian stage for a three-night run in 2023.

The Telephone Gospel is based on the childhood game of Telephone but instead of whispering ear-to-ear, one performer is given a seed word to create a performance piece which they then pass on to the next artist, and so on. This ensemble cast features Jackie Uweh, Reshma Meister, Charissa Kroeger, Lindsay Ford, Whitney Kaufman, Mason Granger, Alyson Snyder, Carl Foreman, Benny Lipson, Coral Draper, Myles McGee, Sarah Rebotarro, all of which have created original pieces, from clown to dance and music to poetry and drag.

This show promises an immersive exploration of how a single word can be interpreted and expressed and what meaning and discovery can be gained and lost along the way. It is the audience's task at the end to identify the seed phrase, with whoever can do so being crowned supreme!

Tickets are available through Eventbrite tickets start at $15 dollars. Visit www.elysiantheater.com/shows/thetelephonegospel for more details.