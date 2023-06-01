VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Meet the playwrights of A Transparent Musical in an all-new video from the production. From the creators of the hit Amazon series comes a groundbreaking and timely new musical that’s delightfully queer, unapologetically Jewish, and radically joyful.

Welcome to the JCC! Get ready for a remarkable theatrical experience with A Transparent Musical–an innovative and irresistible new musical based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway. Follow Ali Pfefferman, brought to life by Only Murders in the Building’s Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery.

Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura, transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human aspects of a universally relatable family.