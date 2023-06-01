VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Now on stage through June 25th.

By:
Meet the playwrights of A Transparent Musical in an all-new video from the production. From the creators of the hit Amazon series comes a groundbreaking and timely new musical that’s delightfully queer, unapologetically Jewish, and radically joyful.

Welcome to the JCC! Get ready for a remarkable theatrical experience with A Transparent Musical–an innovative and irresistible new musical based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway. Follow Ali Pfefferman, brought to life by Only Murders in the Building’s Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery.

Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura, transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human aspects of a universally relatable family.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Photo
Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber in the new Broadway production John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilows HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. 

Video: Idina Menzel Drops MOVE Music Video Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single 'Move.' Describing her new album as a 'love letter' to the Queer community, Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, and more for the new dance record.

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the legendary composer appearing to read out the questions. Filmed on stage at Bad Cinderella, Lloyd Webber asked questions about Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Watch the video to see if you can answer them all correctly!


