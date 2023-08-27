VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse

The production runs through October 15 at Geffen Playhouse.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

Every Brilliant Thing is written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. The production, directed by Colm Summers, and featuring Daniel K. Isaac, runs through October 15 at Geffen Playhouse.

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for Every Brilliant Thing in the video below!

Unique to this process, test audiences have been invited in to provide potential interactions for performer, Daniel K. Isaac.

“Ice cream.” “Water fights.” “Peeing in the ocean and nobody knows.” A boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. Daniel K. Isaac (Billions) takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys—and to each other. 







