VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of IL TRAVATORE At LA Opera

LA Opera is back in a big way: an epic new-to-LA production of this ever-popular tale of revenge, dangerous passions and fatal mistakes. Two brothers find themselves fighting on opposite sides of a war...and for the love of the same woman.

Verdi virtuoso James Conlon conducts a world-class cast to bring all the high-stakes drama and soaring melodies to life, including the thunderous "Anvil Chorus." Join us as the curtain rises again.

All tickets now on sale below and include our ticket guarantee: should anything change and you don't feel comfortable joining us, we'll be happy to exchange or refund your tickets free of charge. Save more when you purchase a 2021/22 subscription package.

LA Opera will be offering two live streamed performances of Il Trovatore for audience members who are unable to attend an in-person performance, or prefer to watch from their home at this time. As these two performances will be live streamed from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, they will not be able to be re-watched.