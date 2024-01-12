VIDEO: Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA

The production begins performances January 19th.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Watch as the director of MYSTIC PIZZA, Casey Hushion talks about bringing the production to La Mirada before the production begins previews on Friday, January 19. The show runs through February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

A new musical you’ll love at first slice!  Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint.  The infectious score features mega-hits of the ’80s and ’90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Take My Breath Away,” and many, many more! 

The Cast of MYSTIC PIZZA features: Gianna Yanelli as “Josephina (JoJo) Barboza,” Kyra Kennedy as “Katherine (Kat) Arujo,” Krystina Alabado as “Daisy Arujo,” Rayanne Gonzales as “Leona Silvia,” Jordan Friend as “Bill Montijo,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Charles Gordon Windsor, Jr.,” and Chris Cardozo as “Tim Travers.” The Ensemble features Domo D’dante, Michael James, April Josephine, Louis Pardo, Monika Peña, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jeff Skowron, Jake Swain, and Rachel Wirtz. Swings are Chachi Delgado and Tayler Mettra.

MYSTIC PIZZA will preview on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm (with a Press Opening on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.  There is no performance on Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 pm. 

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm.  Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 pm.                                                                                            

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available.  $14 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.  

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet.  Parking is free.







