UGLY LIES THE BONE Will Be Presented Virtually By Pepperdine Theatre Next Month

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present their production of Ugly Lies the Bone by playwright Lindsey Ferrentino on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this performance are free but registration is required. A viewing link will be sent to all registered attendees in advance of the performance. There will be a virtual talk back with the cast and creative team immediately after the Saturday, May 8 performance. A separate viewing link for the talk back will be sent to registrants for all performances. Please visit arts.pepperdine.edu for more information.

Newly discharged soldier Jess has finally returned to her Florida hometown. She brings with her not only vivid memories of Afghanistan, but painful burns that have left her physically and emotionally scarred. Jess soon realizes that things at home have changed even more than she has. Through the use of virtual reality video game therapy, she builds a breathtaking new world where she can escape her pain. As Jess advances further in the game, she begins to restore her relationships, her life, and, slowly, herself.

Professor of Cathy Thomas-Grant directs the cast, which features Sam Brock, Skylar Brown, Marcela Ferrarone, Matthew Dylan Hamm, and Holly Jackson.

"This is a beautiful play about the struggle to stay resilient while pushing against physical and emotional pain, something so many of us can relate to having experienced the effects of this pandemic on our lives. Things will never be as they once were but with the support of family and loved ones we are closer than ever to pulling through. It is through this love for each other that we will recover. The courage of the characters in this story is inspirational and it is because of the dedication and love that the actors and the entire creative team have for the theatre," Thomas-Grant said.

This play contains profanity; recommended for ages 16+.