UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents SING OUT

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents The Tune In Festival; a convergence of music and poetry in a time of change, from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online. The festival will be free to enjoy on the new CAP UCLA Online channel.

SING OUT, the final program of CAP UCLA's Tune In Festival, is a day-long, international celebration of music and poetry with something for everyone. Daytime performers include Canadian duets Dan + Claudia Zanes and The Small Glories; Chilean folk-singer Nano Stern; L.A.'s Get Lit Players and the Ash Grove Alumni; Carla Canales' Hear Her Song, a tribute to women in power from around the world; and the amazing Urban Voices Project, a troupe comprised of performers from L.A.'s Skid Row.

The evening performances include the return of Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely; L.A. activists and musicians, Quetzal; vocalist Sunny War and esteemed L.A. violinist Vijay Gupta in collaboration with the legendary Kronos Quartet and the Los Angeles Poverty Department.

