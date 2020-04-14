Tune Into SOLO | SILO a Digital Cabaret to Benefit Local Artists

Venice based non-profit, Arts:Earth Partnership is is hosting SOLO|SILO a live-stream Concert Fundraiser that will directly benefit local artists affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets are free, but donations are being accepted, 100% of all proceeds will go to the artists performing or a local arts organization of their choosing. We know that many of us are suffering through this unprecedented time and millions have lost their jobs. So have artists. And it's their work, their music, books, paintings, films, plays that keep us occupied and our spirits high. This is an opportunity to give back to those who give us so much. The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award Winning, Joe Hernandez-Kolski, also known for HBO's Def Poetry Jam.

This on-line show will bring music, dance, and most importantly, joy into your home. Piano, flute, violin, guitar, harp, dance, comedy, soloists, duo's, story telling, vibraphone, live painting and more! All having 5 minutes sets to perform.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donate at: The GoFundMe link - https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/solo-silo

HOW TO WATCH: RSVP "GOING" at the Facebook link to get access to the line stream Tuesday April 21 at 5PM: https://www.facebook.com/events/910795856057325/

Donations will also be accepted live during the show. For more information please email juliarlisa@gmail.com or call 201-370-7343. This event is produced by Arts:Earth Partnership whose mission is to support art and the environment through producing innovative events, conducting sustainability assessments of cultural facilities, acting as a fiscal receiver for innovative artists and environmentalists and sustainable business and event consultations.

FULL LINE-UP

5:00 - Joe Hernandez-Kolski - HOST! - WELCOME

5:05 - Petty Chavez - https://www.pettychavezmusic.com

5:10 - John Tegmeyer - https://johntegmeyer.com

5:15 - Christine Suarez - https://www.suarezdance.org

5:20 - David Mann - https://www.davidmanncomposer.com

5:25 - DJ Jedi - https://djjedi.net

5:30 - Jerry Katell - http://www.jerrykatell.com

5:35 - Charlette Rawls & Richie Ferris - https://www.instagram.com/charletteilene/ & https://www.instagram.com/richie_ferris/

5:40 - Joe Hernandez-Holski & Joshua Silverstein

5:45 - Julie Pusch - https://www.instagram.com/juliepusch/?hl=en

5:50 - Outi Harma - https://www.facebook.com/outi.harma

5:55 - Nick Mancini - http://www.nickmancini.net

6:00 - Joslyn & Don - https://www.facebook.com/JoselynandDon/

6:05 - Angela Todaro - http://www.angelatodaro.com

6:10 - Toddius Maximus -

6:15 - Ellen Burr - http://ellenburr.com

6:20 - Luke Rothschild & Holly Rothschild - https://www.stringtheoryharp.com

6:25 Lisa & Larry Kohorn - https://orchestrasantamonica.org

6:30 - Michael Drescher - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFoeTRHJEAw

6:35 - Amy Raasch - https://amyraasch.com

6:40 - Greg Poree - http://www.gregporee.com

6:45 - Joe Hernandez-Kolski - HOST : THANK YOU & GOODNIGHT!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You