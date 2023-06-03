Towne Street Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For 10-Minute Play and Film Festival

Submissions for both festivals are due by June 21 at 11:59 pm PST.
POPULAR
Towne Street Theatre (TST), Los Angeles's premier African American Theatre Company, is now accepting submissions for its well-known 10-minute play festival. For the first time, Towne Street is including a short film festival to complement its theatre production. Submissions for both festivals are due by June 21 at 11:59 pm PST. The theme for both plays and films is something old/something new/ something borrowed/something blue. (No wedding stories, please.) The selected plays and films will be presented to a live audience at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Hollywood from October 6-22. Winning playwrights and screenwriters will receive cash prizes.
"We are fortunate to have a vast pool of talented writers here in Los Angeles and beyond who are at the foundation of our audience favorite - the 10-minute play festival, now in its 11th year," said Nancy Cheryll Davis Bellamy, TST's co-founder and artistic director. "Adding talented screenwriters to our festival is a natural next step. We invite storytellers for both stage and screen from anywhere in the world to submit."
To get more information and submit to the festival, please visit https://www.townestreetla.org/11thplayfestival-submit
https://www.townestreetla.org/1stfilmfestival-submit
Towne Street Theatre is Los Angeles' premier African American theatre company. It is celebrating 30 years of compelling, inspiring, and thought-provoking performances that celebrate black and other diverse storytellers. For more information, please visit https://www.townestreetla.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Videos
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14) VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|The Search for Chocolate
Studio/Stage (6/13-6/25)
|Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree
Santa Monica Playhouse (6/10-6/10)
|The King & I, and Paul
Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre (6/03-6/23)
|On This Side of the World
East West Players (5/11-6/04)
|Odyssey: Race and Racism
The Broadwater (6/11-6/18)
|Frequency Vol. 2 SIRENS
Athletic Garage Dance Center (6/02-6/04)
|The Lady's Not for Burning
Worldstage Theatre & Co (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You