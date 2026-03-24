Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan to Make Soraya Debut In April

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Just weeks after concluding his Tony Award-nominated performance in The Great Gatsby, Jeremy Jordan will make his debut at The Soraya on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. He will then return to New York to begin performances as Bobby Darin in Just in Time on April 21.

Jordan’s career includes roles on television’s “Smash” and Broadway productions including Floyd Collins and Newsies. His concert at The Soraya will feature a set list spanning his career, including selections from Newsies.

“It's always a grab bag as to what I might bring to the show. I always try to touch on the hits and some of the latest things I've done,” Jordan said in a recent interview with The Soraya’s Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber.

“Performing on the West Coast is fantastic. The audiences are amazing and they are super cultured. It's almost kind of like a second New York for me in terms of — I feel I can lay down all the inside jokes...and I never feel like I have to pick a ‘safe' set list when I go out West.”

On performing solo, Jordan added: “It's very empowering to get to do a solo show — it's a little frightening as well because you think, ‘Well...I hope they like it!' ... It makes it a lot easier because these are songs that I know, these are songs that I love.”

The Soraya, located on the campus of California State University Northridge, is a 1,700-seat performing arts venue led by Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff Street in Northridge, California. Tickets range from $59 to $117 and are available through The Soraya box office at 818-677-3000.