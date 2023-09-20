Tickets on Sale Now for DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

“Dog Man: The Musical” will be presented on November 21, 2023—January 7, 2024.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Tickets on Sale Now for DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Center Theatre Group will present TheaterWorksUSA’s"New York Times” Critic’s Pick, “Dog Man: The Musical” based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey. “Dog Man: The Musical” will be presented on November 21, 2023—January 7, 2024 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

“Dog Man: The Musical” is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder?

Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and all hero! How hard could it be?  And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime??

Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of "Captain Underpants” and “Cat Kid Comic Club.” Recommended for ages 6—10.

“Dog Man: The Musical” has book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show “Peg + Cat”), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated “See Rock City & Other Destinations”), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: “Less Than 50%”).

“Newsday” called the show “a howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” While “New York Family” said it was an “epic musical adventure featuring hilarity and heart.” And “Theater Life” stated, “As Dickens might say, it’s a far, far better show they’ve done than many I've seen before. Dog Man should be every kid’s best friend.”

Pilkey himself said of this production, “’Dog Man: The Musical’ surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love.”

The scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s “The Elephant Man;” “Guards at the Taj,” Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: “The Addams Family Musical,” “How I Learned to Drive”), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical;” “Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo,” Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: “The Waiting Game,” Regional: “The Heiress”).

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art—and theater, in particular—is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals.

Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney’s “Frozen”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (“Rent”), Jerry Zaks (“The Music Man”), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Miguel Cervantes (“Hamilton”), Kathleen Chalfant (“Angels in America”), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, “The Life”). Prior to suspending live production due to the pandemic, TWUSA’s 2019—2020 season included touring eleven shows around the country, the Broadway premiere of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” and three world premieres: “Warriors Don’t Cry,” based on the autobiography of Melba Pattillo Beals; “Dog Man: The Musical” Off-Broadway; and “The Pout-Pout Fish” which opened the New Victory Theater’s season in October 2019. Visit TWUSA.org for more information.

Tickets for “Dog Man: The Musical” are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (open 2 hours prior to curtain) at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles’ leading not-for-profit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Snehal Desai, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman, and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the country’s leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstances to serve Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, Center Theatre Group was led by Founding Artistic Director Gordon Davidson until 2005 when Michael Ritchie was the artistic director until his retirement in 2021; Snehal Desai was appointed the organization’s next artistic director in 2023. Center Theatre Group has produced more than 700 productions across its three stages, including such iconic shows as “Zoot Suit;” “Angels in America;” “The Kentucky Cycle;” “Biloxi Blues;” “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992;” “Children of a Lesser God;” “Curtains;” “The Drowsy Chaperone;” “9 to 5: The Musical;” and “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.” CenterTheatreGroup.org

American Express is the official credit card for Center Theatre Group.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








Recommended For You