Theatre West Welcomes New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid

Theatre West Welcomes Its New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid.

Reid has been an actor, director, playwright, and theater producer for over 20 years. He was the founder and Executive Director of Theater MadCap, whose mission was to cultivate original works by minority artists, and from 2007 to 2017 his theater company produced over 50 original plays by women and minority writers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He is now the Managing Director at Theatre West in Los Angeles along with being the Audience Services Coordinator at The Greenway Court Theater. His dedication and commitment to supporting local theater and minority artists became his calling card, and he's most proud of creating and curating performance spaces for Black and brown voices to be heard.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground went to Broadway in 2023..

