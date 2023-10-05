Theatre West Welcomes New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid

Reid has been an actor, director, playwright, and theater producer for over 20 years.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

Theatre West Welcomes New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid

Theatre West Welcomes New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid

Theatre West Welcomes Its New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid.

Reid has been an actor, director, playwright, and theater producer for over 20 years. He was the founder and Executive Director of Theater MadCap, whose mission was to cultivate original works by minority artists, and from 2007 to 2017 his theater company produced over 50 original plays by women and minority writers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He is now the Managing Director at Theatre West in Los Angeles along with being the Audience Services Coordinator at The Greenway Court Theater. His dedication and commitment to supporting local theater and minority artists became his calling card, and he's most proud of creating and curating performance spaces for Black and brown voices to be heard.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground went to Broadway in 2023..

Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Wayne Brady, Chris Mann & More To Perform At The 2023 FNAM Benefit Photo
Wayne Brady, Chris Mann & More To Perform At The 2023 FNAM Benefit

The Foundation for New American Musicals has revealed that Wayne Brady, Anastasia Barzee, Therese Curatolo, Chris Mann and Cheeyang Ng as Guest Artists for its 2023 FNAM Benefit. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN Comes to Catalina Jazz Club Photo
AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown comes to Catalina Jazz Club for two shows only this month. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

3
LOVE AMONG THE RUINS Extends at El Portal Theatre Photo
LOVE AMONG THE RUINS Extends at El Portal Theatre

Love Among the Ruins has been extended on additional week.  Learn more about how to get tickets to the new shows here!

4
Interview: Anne Marie Ketchum on THIS, AND MY HEART: A PORTRAIT OF EMILY DICKINSON AND HER Photo
Interview: Anne Marie Ketchum on THIS, AND MY HEART: A PORTRAIT OF EMILY DICKINSON AND HER WORLDS THROUGH TEXT AND SONG

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Verdi Chorus, the group’s Music Director and Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, pianist/vocal coach Victoria Kirsch, and actor Linda Kelsey created This, and My Heart, A Portrait of Emily Dickinson and Her Worlds Through Text and Song, to be presented as a unique theatre/concert piece by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on October 15, 2023. I decided to speak with Anne Marie about how she decided to create the event and her plans to represent and honor Emily Dickinson.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zainab Johnson
Wallis Anneberg Center for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Dimensions: Hadelich + Mendelssohn
Alex Theatre (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Phillip Glass Etudes
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Christian Schmitt
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/07-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero
Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (9/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: California Festival
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/14-11/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You