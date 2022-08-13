Theatre West Announces 2022-2023 Season

Theatre West, Hollywood's professional theatre company celebrating its 60th Anniversary year, announces its 2022-2023 season. The new season includes a wide variety of theatrical entertainments, with selections for every age group.

October: Public readings of screenplays, co-presented by Greenlight Women International Writers Workshop. October 2 at 6:00 p.m.: Eddie's Turn by Annika Hymlo. October 23 at 6:00 p.m.: Tentpole by Linda Alexander. October 30 at 6:00 p.m.: Bullseye by Najla Zaldi.

October 7- 16: WestFest, Theatre West's ever-popular festival showcasing what we've been doing in our workshops, featuring the talents of the company's writers, directors and actors. This year, there will be all new works.

October 22- November 20. Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground. Tony Award winner John Rubinstein stars in this World Premiere. A Theatre West co-production,in association with New Los Angeles Repertory Company, produced and directed by Peter Ellenstein. Written by Richard Hellesen. Previews begin October 22, with opening night on October 28.

October 29, 2022- January 28, 2023. Little Red Riding Hood. Produced and directed by Barbara Mallory. Book, music and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz. A Storybook Theatre musical. (Storybook Theatre is a program of Theatre West.)

December 2-11: Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre, directed by Victoria Lavan. Join us as we celebrate the Season of Joy and Magic singing treasured songs and telling stories of holiday wishes that will lift your spirits, make you laugh out loud and inspire hope in your heart for peace in our world.

December 16-18: 18 Minutes of Fame. Barbra Minkus stars in this show business memoir with songs. Written by Barbara Minkus and Susan Morgenstern. Directed by Susan Morgenstern.

January 2023: A Festival of New Full-Length Plays. Play readings of new works from our Writers Workshop.

February 18, 2023- May 27: Hansel and Gretel. A Storybook Theatre musical. Book by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Music and lyrics by Laurence and Hope Juber.

April 14- May 21. Moose on the Loose. Written by Dina Morrone. A comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose. Daughter Gina returns home from the big city with exciting news and an agenda on the same day that a moose has wandered out of the bush and is loose in the neighborhood.

Dates to be determined:

A Spring Workshop musical by James A. Goins, based on the life of Chevalier de Saint Georges (1745-1799), soldier, composer and conductor.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and adult patrons be vaccinated (and able to show a vax card or digital record).