Theatre 360 Presents MEAN GIRLS This July

Wear something pink and sit with us! This brutally hilarious musical serves up all your favorite characters from the 2004 film with a buoyant score and witty book. Theatre 360's teens train year-round in voice, acting, and dance, and it shows. Theatre 360's professional-level production makes "fetch" happen.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

PLEASE NOTE: While the show may be presented as the high school version of the show, some content may still not be suitable for younger audiences.

Directed by Devon Yates. Musical Direction by Kelsey O'Keeffe. Choreography by Devon Yates and Kelsey O'Keeffe. Produced by Devon Yates. Featuring student cast members ranging from ages 12-17.

$25.00 Assigned Seating. $20 High School Students. Must present valid student ID at the door. One discount ticket per ID.

Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Buy tickets online at Click Here.