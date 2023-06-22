Theatre 360 Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Summertime fun for the whole family! Theatre 360 present this cast of talented six- to twelve-year-olds as Disney's beloved characters. Familiar tunes and gorgeous costumes bring all the enchanted characters to life in this "tale as old as time."

Based on the acclaimed films and Tony-winning Broadway musical, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR tells the story of the bright and beautiful Belle, who yearns to escape her provincial life and her brute of a suitor, Gaston.

However, Belle gets more adventure than she wished for when she becomes a captive in the Beast's enchanted castle! Dancing flatware, menacing wolves, and singing furniture fill the stage with thrills in this beloved fairy tale about two very different people finding strength in one another and learning how to love.

Directed by Kevin Coubal. Musical Direction and Choreography by Kelsey O'Keeffe. Produced by Devon Yates.

