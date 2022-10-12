Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Season Announced at the UCLA School Of Theater, Film and Television

Learn more about the lineup here!

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Theater Season Announced at the UCLA School Of Theater, Film and Television

An exciting 2022-23 theater season has been announced by the Department of Theater at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT). It begins in November with a 21st century spin on Sophokles' classic Greek myth Antigone, and focuses on the tension between media, government and the people, as well as the war over bodily autonomy and women's rights. Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Assassins, which flips the American Dream to shine a light on the American obsession with celebrity and violence on its head by telling the stories of nine men and women who assassinated or attempted to assassinate the President of the United States, takes place in March 2023. In collaboration with the Herb Alpert School of Music, two unique one-act operas will be presented in June 2023. Quake is a chamber opera for four singers, a four-member choir and chamber orchestra written by UCLA professor Kay Rhie. It will be followed by Les Mamelles de Tiresias, a French comedy (or opera bouffe) based on the surrealist play by poet Guillaume Apollinaire.

Additionally, the school's first Fringe Fest will take place in late October and early November, showcasing original and adapted short pieces directed by and featuring undergraduate students from UCLA TFT's Department of Theater.

"In metaphorical and literal ways, many of our productions this season deal with the world we are living in and its effects on us, as Americans, global citizens, artists and students," says UCLA TFT Department of Theater Chair J.Ed Araiza. "We are pleased to present plays written by students, suggested by students and directed by students."

Other theater season productions include Happy Birthday Mars Rover, directed by Joe Olivieri (November); SuperAmerica, directed by Bruce Lemon, Jr. (February); and A List of Happenings, directed by Alana Dietz (March).

Theater season productions (dates and locations):

  • Fringe Fest (October-November)
  • Happy Birthday Mars Rover, Directed by UCLA TFT Professor Joe Olivieri (November 12, 17-19), Macgowan 1340
  • Antigone, Directed by MFA directing student Staci Mize (November 17-19, 21-22), Little Theater
  • SuperAmerica, Guest directed by Bruce Lemon Jr. (February 23-25, 2023) Macgowan 1340
  • Assassins, Directed by UCLA TFT Adjunct Professor Paul Wagar (March 3-4, 7-11, 2023) Little Theater
  • A List of Happenings, Guest directed by Alana Dietze (March 16-18, 2023), Macgowan 1340
  • Project III (Title TBA), Directed by MFA directing student Yuval Zehavi (May 18-20, 2023) Macgowan 1340
  • Opera Double Bill: Quake and Les mamelles de Tiresias, Directed by Mary Birnbaum (June 2-4, 2023), Freud Playhouse
  • Project III (Title TBA), Directed by MFA directing student David Parker (June 8-10, 2023) Macgowan 1340

A full theater season schedule is available on UCLA TFT's website.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Announces Irish Showcase, Premieres And Celebration23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Announces Irish Showcase, Premieres And Celebration
October 13, 2022

The 23rd annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) will present the largest celebration of Irish Cinema in North America during its eight-day run (Oct. 13-20, 2022) in Southern California. Highlights include an Irish Showcase event, red carpet premieres, 10 Irish feature-length films, the U.S. premiere of Ireland's foreign Oscar submission, 13 Irish short films and the participation of Irish filmmakers and dignitaries.
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Presents SENIOR STORIES: A JUBILEE CELEBRATION, October 16Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Presents SENIOR STORIES: A JUBILEE CELEBRATION, October 16
October 13, 2022

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) returns to live theatre for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020 by celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Culver City Senior Center with a special presentation from seniors of the Culver City Senior Center.
Fernanda Kelly To Star in I AM FRIDA KAHLO at the Cerritos College Performing Arts CenterFernanda Kelly To Star in I AM FRIDA KAHLO at the Cerritos College Performing Arts Center
October 13, 2022

Fernanda Kelly, will star as Frida Kahlo in the worldwide premiere English interpretation of I Am Frida Kahlo. The play, which has been previously performed only in Spanish, will be presented in English for the first time beginning Saturday, October 29 with additional performances on Sunday, October 30; Friday, November 4; and Saturday November 5.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
The Art Directors Guild 800 Presents INVENTING THE SUPERNATURAL: BRINGING HORROR FROM SCRIPT TO SCREENThe Art Directors Guild 800 Presents INVENTING THE SUPERNATURAL: BRINGING HORROR FROM SCRIPT TO SCREEN
October 12, 2022

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced the opening of 'Inventing the Supernatural: Bringing Horror from Script to Screen,' a multi-media exhibition featuring the work of ADG 800 members, at the newly renovated VAMA Gallery (formerly the Da Vinci Gallery) on the Los Angeles City College (LACC) campus. 