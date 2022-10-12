Theater Season Announced at the UCLA School Of Theater, Film and Television

An exciting 2022-23 theater season has been announced by the Department of Theater at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT). It begins in November with a 21st century spin on Sophokles' classic Greek myth Antigone, and focuses on the tension between media, government and the people, as well as the war over bodily autonomy and women's rights. Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Assassins, which flips the American Dream to shine a light on the American obsession with celebrity and violence on its head by telling the stories of nine men and women who assassinated or attempted to assassinate the President of the United States, takes place in March 2023. In collaboration with the Herb Alpert School of Music, two unique one-act operas will be presented in June 2023. Quake is a chamber opera for four singers, a four-member choir and chamber orchestra written by UCLA professor Kay Rhie. It will be followed by Les Mamelles de Tiresias, a French comedy (or opera bouffe) based on the surrealist play by poet Guillaume Apollinaire.

Additionally, the school's first Fringe Fest will take place in late October and early November, showcasing original and adapted short pieces directed by and featuring undergraduate students from UCLA TFT's Department of Theater.

"In metaphorical and literal ways, many of our productions this season deal with the world we are living in and its effects on us, as Americans, global citizens, artists and students," says UCLA TFT Department of Theater Chair J.Ed Araiza. "We are pleased to present plays written by students, suggested by students and directed by students."

Other theater season productions include Happy Birthday Mars Rover, directed by Joe Olivieri (November); SuperAmerica, directed by Bruce Lemon, Jr. (February); and A List of Happenings, directed by Alana Dietz (March).

Theater season productions (dates and locations):

Fringe Fest (October-November)

Happy Birthday Mars Rover, Directed by UCLA TFT Professor Joe Olivieri (November 12, 17-19), Macgowan 1340

Antigone, Directed by MFA directing student Staci Mize (November 17-19, 21-22), Little Theater

SuperAmerica, Guest directed by Bruce Lemon Jr. (February 23-25, 2023) Macgowan 1340

Assassins, Directed by UCLA TFT Adjunct Professor Paul Wagar (March 3-4, 7-11, 2023) Little Theater

A List of Happenings, Guest directed by Alana Dietze (March 16-18, 2023), Macgowan 1340

Project III (Title TBA), Directed by MFA directing student Yuval Zehavi (May 18-20, 2023) Macgowan 1340

Opera Double Bill: Quake and Les mamelles de Tiresias, Directed by Mary Birnbaum (June 2-4, 2023), Freud Playhouse

Project III (Title TBA), Directed by MFA directing student David Parker (June 8-10, 2023) Macgowan 1340

A full theater season schedule is available on UCLA TFT's website.