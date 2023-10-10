The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department Will Stage the World Premiere of BY THE RIVER RIVANNA

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Theatre Arts Department will present the world premiere of “By the River Rivanna” Oct. 20-29 in the Theatre Arts Studio Stage on the main SMC campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Written by G. Bruce Smith, the play tells the story of a young Black man who, seeking to understand his heritage, embarks on an emotional journey that takes him back to the Virginia plantation where his ancestor lived as a slave. As the story of his great-great-great-great grandmother unfolds — as told through her journal — the secrets revealed force him to confront his own identity. With dance, vivid imagery, and powerful storytelling, this drama explores themes of identity, love, and forgiveness during a shameful period in American history.

The SMC production is directed by Perviz Sawoski.

Smith, who has been named the Theatre Arts Department's first-ever Playwright-in-Residence, has previously collaborated with Department Chair Sawoski on four world premiere plays at SMC, one of which, “Heart Mountain,” was selected for the prestigious Kennedy Center/American College Theatre Festival.

Smith is the award-winning author of 25-plus plays of various lengths and two screenplays and has production credits in California, Minnesota, India, and Paris, France. Productions of several of his plays have been critically acclaimed by such publications as the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Weekly and Backstage West.

Smith has won several playwriting awards from theaters all over the U.S., including the National Playwriting Award from the American Renegade Theatre in Los Angeles for his play “The Last Pitch,” which went on to get two productions, one of which garnered ‘Pick of the Week’ from L.A. Weekly.

In addition to his many playwriting awards and critically acclaimed productions worldwide, Smith is a reviewer with Stage Raw, L.A.’s leading theater publication.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Advance (pre-sale) tickets, which range from $13 to $15 ($10 for SMC students and staff) plus a modest service charge, can be purchased online at Click Here at any time, or by calling 310-434-3005 Monday through Friday. Tickets purchased on performance weekends at the Events Box Office (at the Theatre Arts building) are $3 higher. Parking is free, and information on parking, transportation, and directions can be found at smc.edu/transportation.

With mask requirements subject to change, guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus for up-to-date details before heading to the performance.

Photo Credit: G. Bruce Smith