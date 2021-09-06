TheRealJonSmith and Dalmas Ask IS THIS LOVE With Their New International Radio Single

American record producer Jonathan Smith [a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith] co-writes, produces, and mixes a super uplifting single "Is This Love" by the Manchester, UK pop rock band Dalmas releasing September 17, 2021 on Los Angeles based label Native South Records.

"Tight, punchy, and beautifully produced." - BBC 6 Music

The song was recorded remotely between Manchester and Los Angeles earlier this year. The band sent rhythm tracks to TheRealJonSmith for further tweaking and additional instrumental layering, production, mixing, etc. George [Dalmas frontman and drummer] also recorded the final vocals remotely at an engineer friend's studio in Manchester. Producer TheRealJonSmith oversaw the process from his suite at the Wynn Hotel, while working on other projects in Las Vegas.

Reflecting about the recording experience with the band, Jonathan said "It was incredible to see us working together across the world from each other, in real time. FaceTime and AudioMovers technology as well as the band's flexibility definitely helped make this possible".

Tenacity, belief, and a strong-willed work ethic forged an international collaboration between American record producer Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith and Manchester, UK pop rock band Dalmas. It all could have been foiled due to unforeseen world events, but instead it developed an even deeper grit and commitment to make it all become a reality. More than ever, all involved knew the time was now to deliver a super positive pop rock anthem to the world. It's the good energy and light-hearted uplifting feeling of the new Dalmas single "Is This Love" that will lift the spirits of anyone that hears it. The single is already in rotation on "BBC Introducing" and will be officially released on Los Angeles based record label Native South Records [www.nativesouthrecords.com] September 17, 2021, and also available for streaming on all digital platforms.

Jonathan Smith [a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith] is an Award Winning multi-genre record producer, songwriter, mixer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and original member of rock band Luna Halo [Rick Rubin / Columbia Records]. Taylor Swift recorded the band's song "Untouchable" on her Fearless: "Platinum Edition" release. Also, Jonathan has produced two EP's for Kevin Max [Member of Multi-Platinum / Multi-Grammy Award Winning band dcTalk], and also co-wrote and produced the song "Movie Star" for Universal Pictures' "Jem and the Holograms" with pop artist / actor Hayley Kiyoko ["Jem and the Holograms" cast member "Aja" / Raven Ramirez on CSI: Cyber].

