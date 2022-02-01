The World Premiere Of JONATHAN LIVINGSTON SEAGULL: A SOLO FLIGHT Announced at Atwater Village Theatre

Dreamer. Rebel. Outcast.Jonathan Livingston Seagull is no ordinary bird.

Banished to the Far Cliffs by his flock for daring to break with tradition, Jonathan spends his life in pursuit of his unbound passion for flight, not to scrape and scrabble for food-but for the joy of flight itself. Richard Bach's bestselling 1970 novella "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" is brought vividly to life in Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight by Adapter and Performer Andrew Thacher who invites us to join Jonathan on his journey through the here and now, and all of eternity, as he soars to the heights of perfection, freedom, and Love.

Jonathan's path from awkward beginner to passionate student and eventually to patient master is both wonderfully familiar and extraordinarily unique. Thacher began tinkering with Richard Bach's acclaimed novella, performing Part One as a staged reading for the first time in 2009. A full production eluded him however, but after more than a decade of false starts, and with the blessing of author Richard Bach, he is thrilled to bring Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight to life at last.

The World Premiere of Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight, adapted and performed by Andrew Thacher, based on the book by Richard Bach, is directed by Paul Millet (Unbound Productions' Wicked Lit, History Lit and Mystery Lit), produced by AKT Up Productions and She Was Horrid Productions and co-produced by Brian David Pope (The Two Gentlemen of Verona, the Ovation-nominated Landscape of the Body and Wicked Lit). The award-winning production team includes Ovation, LA Weekly, Garland, and LADCC nominees and winners, with set design by Jeff G Rack, lighting design by Ellen Monocroussos, sound design by Drew Dalzell, costume design by Christine Cover Ferro, video projection design by Fritz Davis, key art design by Shelby Tweten, and graphic design by James Castle Stevens.

The World Premiere of Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight opens Friday, March 11th at Atwater Village Theatre (3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles 90039). There will be a special preview March 10th at 8 PM with Press Opening on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8 pm. The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm with Sunday matinees at 2pm through March 27th, 2022. Tickets are $25 (Preview is $12.50) and available at Tix: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/JLS-ASoloFlight/6883.