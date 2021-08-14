The Whitefire Theatre  Announces The 2nd Annual Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival

The Whitefire Theatre is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Black Voices Solo Theatre/Film Festival celebrating the artistic expression of Black solo performers in person and streamed platforms. The content of the shows inspires conversation, transformation and healing for the artists, as well as the audience.

Currently open for solo submissions at www.whitefiretheatre.com, Black Voices 2021 will see the return of some local favorite performers such as Juliette Jeffers and Sammie Wayne, as well as featuring the much beloved show "Billie! Backstage with Lady Day" starring Synthia L. Hardy. Juliette Jeffers also serves as curator for the event, and is on the lookout for bright new talent and returning veteran performers in the LA black community.

All shows will be performed live at The Whitefire, with an on-demand streaming option at the request of performers. Patrons will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or recent (within 48 hours) negative COVID test for entry.

The Whitefire Theatre and owner Bryan Rasmussen pride themselves on providing this rare opportunity for Black artists to sustain their own festival celebrating their work and stories. Black Voices once again, joins the company of The Whitefire's Solofest, which is the 2nd largest solo theatre festival in the country, and in 2021 became the largest streaming theatre festival.

Performances run September 10th - November 13th, 2021.

Tickets and info available at www.whitefiretheatre.com