The Wallis Receives $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts For Dance

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $10,000 to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for Dance @ The Wallis programming in the upcoming 2019/2020 Season. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

This marks the second grant The Wallis has received in its very short history from the NEA in support of Dance @ The Wallis. Executive Director and CEO Rachel Fine said, "The Wallis welcomes more than 60,000 individuals annually - as audience members, artists, students, and community members, representing all ages and hailing from throughout the LA area and beyond. The National Endowment for the Arts' continued support and recognition of our burgeoning dance programs is a testament not only to the artistic quality of our programs, but also to the deep impact we are having on a broad and diverse cross-section of our community."

Dance @ The Wallis will focus on local companies. Artistic Director Paul Crewes said, "Los Angeles is seeing a remarkable explosion of companies and performers who are being recognized nationally and internationally. We want to give some of those companies a home this year and show the great diversity of dance in our city. "

Dance @ The Wallisshowcases the outstanding work of dance companies based in LA with BODYTRAFFIC returning to The Wallis as its 2019/2020 Company-In-Residence. One of BODYTRAFFIC's two programs, The Minghella Project, is produced by The Wallis as a world premiere collaboration with director/choreographer Jonathan Lunn and the late celebrated film director Anthony Minghella, featuring actors and artists who were close to both. Also representing L.A.'s dance landscape is Heidi Duckler Dance, whose The Chandelier leads audiences on an epic journey throughout The Wallis' grounds. Contra-Tiempo takes Afro-Latin dance to new heights infusing elements of Salsa, Afro-Cuban, and urban dance styles; Lula Washington Dance Theatre explores African-American history, culture, and life; Blue13 Dance Company offers its modern dance style inspired by art forms of the Indian subcontinent; and DIAVOLO combines contemporary dance with martial arts, acrobatics, gymnastics, and hip-hop.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Since opening its doors in October 2013, The Wallis has produced or presented more than 250 dance, theatre, opera, classical music, cinema and family programs to an ever-expanding audience. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, California, The Wallis brings audiences world-class theater, dance and music, performed by many of the world's most talented and sought-after artists. Featuring eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its notability as the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis offers original and revered works from across the U.S. and around the globe. The mission of The Wallis is to create, present and celebrate unique performing arts events and educational programs that reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community.

Photo Credit: BODYTRAFFIC.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories