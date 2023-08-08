The Soraya's 2023-24 Season To Include Samara Joy, Disney In Concert, David Sedaris and More 

On the same day single ticket sales open to Members, The Soraya announces additional and notable performances in its 23-24 Season! 

By: Aug. 08, 2023

New events include the return of GRAMMY Award-winner Samara Joy (just a few months after  her Soraya debut!); A 100th anniversary Celebration of Disney, in collaboration with the  beloved company; The Soraya return of David Sedaris; A gala evening honoring former CSUN President Dr. Jolene Koester and Joshua Bell featuring Academy of St Martin in the Fields; The 40th Anniversary of groundbreaking Chicano performance troupe Culture Clash; The Soraya  debut of Aaron Tveit with Christopher Walden's Pacific Jazz Orchestra.  

 

Sat Nov 18 | 3pm & 8pm 

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic 

 

Celebrating 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company 

For 100 years the greatest creative, technical, and business minds have converged in Los Angeles  and the San Fernando Valley. The artisans and craftsmen who make up The Walt Disney  Company are the architects of the impossible, constructing a realm of fantasy the likes of which  the world had otherwise never seen. The Soraya honors Disney on the occasion of the centenary, 

with a 100-year retrospective—a musical salute to Walt Disney Company's creative legacy that  features hand-picked segments from the Disney catalog of animated films paired with glimpses  from behind-the-scenes pulled from the fabled 'Disney Vault.' The familiar favorites, from Peter  

Pan, Beauty & The Beast, Alice in Wonderland, The Princess & The Frog, and Moana will be  brought to life by a live onstage orchestra led by CSUN alumnus Richard Kaufman. 

 

Sun Nov 19 | 3pm 

An Afternoon with David Sedaris 

The humorist returns for his sixth time to The Soraya with a collection of new revelations, tackling  subjects ranging from adult braces to America's post pandemic attempt at normalcy. This gab  session with Sedaris is sure keep audiences laughing in their seats. 

 

Thu Dec 7 | 8pm 

Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday Featuring the McLendon Family 

Jazz sensation Samara Joy returns this season for an all-new soulful holiday concert following her  sold-out Soraya debut in the 2023 Jazz at Naz Festival. With her effortless grace and style, the 23- year-old Grammy Award winner for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album combines her  eclectic musical influences with her experiences growing up in a family whose gospel, Motown,  and jazz legacy reaches back several generations. This winter, she takes the stage with members  of her multi-talented musical family including her father, uncle, and cousins, to deliver a sparkling  evening brimming with the most time-honored songs of the season. 

 

Thu Apr 4 | 6:30pm  

Academy of St Martin in the Fields  

Joshua Bell, Music Director and Violin Soloist 

A gala evening honors the individual most responsible for The Soraya – former CSUN President  Dr. Jolene Koester who moved state and local leaders and philanthropists with her vision and  perseverance to open The Soraya in 2011. Now, with more than four decades of service to  higher education and the state of California, Dr. Koester returns to The Soraya to be honored  alongside Joshua Bell who returns to The Soraya for his 9th appearance, leading Academy of St  Martin in the Fields. Bell's world travels have brought him to The Soraya more frequently than  any other artist. As the foremost violinist of his generation. 

Sat May 4 | 8pm 

Culture Clash: May the 40th Be With You 

The groundbreaking Chicano performance troupe returns to The Soraya with an all-new show  that serves up an explosive cocktail of humor and outrage. This eclectic group of California  natives has showcased the evolution of LatinX culture on stages and screens for four decades.  The historic anniversary performance, May the 40th Be With You, dares you not to laugh out  loud. The legacy of Culture Clash lives at CSUN both onstage as well as in the University Library  Special Collections and Archives, where a significant multi-volume set of their documents are  preserved. 

Sat May 11 | 8pm 

The Pacific Jazz Orchestra with Special Guest Aaron Tveit

Tony award-winning Aaron Tveit makes a Soraya debut, bringing his powerhouse vocals and  matinee idol charisma. In addition to a searing performance in the original Broadway cast of  Moulin Rouge, Tveit is a regular in film and television (Grease Live!, Schmigadoon! Les  Miserables). Tveit joins Pacific Jazz Orchestra, 40 of the finest musicians led by Hollywood  veteran Christopher Walden, whose new ensemble is the latest addition to the Los Angeles  musical landscape. 

Tickets to all 23-24 performances will go on sale to Soraya Members on Aug 8, followed by the  single ticket onsale to the public on Aug 11. 




