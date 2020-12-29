The Robey Theatre Company Presents Seven Playwrights in Upcoming Event

Recently, The Robey Theatre Company announced a competition for playwrights to write scenes related to the celebration of the year-end holiday of Kwanzaa, for consideration for future production. Our upcoming event presents the talents of this group of writers.

The event takes place on Friday, January 1, 2021, the last day of this year's Kwanzaa celebration, at 6:00 p.m. PST. This is the inaugural event of The Robey's Developing Community Creative Voices Project.

There will be a Zoom presentation of seven scenes from ideas for plays with a Kwanzaa theme. Each scene is four to five minutes in duration and will be read by actors. Following the readings, your feedback and opinions will play an important part in The Robey considering and making a choice of the play that will be developed, produced and premiered in the 2021 holiday season. The featured playwrights include: Sharnell Blevins; Nui Brown; Julio Hanson; Marie Y. Lemelle and Barbara Bullen; Lorinda Hawkins Smith; Ella Turenne; and Simone Anika Wilson.

This is a free event. Please register for tickets at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events After registration, you will be sent a link to attend the event.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a suggested donation of $10 to support our programming at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/donation-page