The Radio Drama CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE Premieres On KPFK 90.7FM December 25

The Journey to Bring 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to Prime Time TV Explored in Premiere of 'Christmastime is Here,' a Radio Play on KPFK 90.7FM

By: Dec. 18, 2023

KPFK's Arts in Review, celebrating 36 years on the air at 90.7FM, hosted by Julio Martinez. We will be Premiering “Christmastime Is Here” (the improbable story of how A Charlie Brown Christmas came to be produced on primetime television in December 1965). Debuts on Christmas Day, December 25 at 1pm, performed by AIR Repertory Ensemble, broadcasting on KPFK 90.7FM, streaming nationally over Click Here.  

“Christmastime Is Here” was written by Julio Martinez, directed by Irene Arranga and edited by Federico Garcia. David Moscoe served as pianist and music director. The AIR Repertory Ensemble includes Gigi Perreau, Richard Heft, Cullen Kirkland, Linnea Lui Dakin, Chris Stark, Lauren Lewis, Richard Ye, Fiona Rose Stayton and Estella Volturo. There will also be an encore of AIR Rep's “Christmas in Tinseltown” (the story of the creation of ‘Silent Night'), airing at 1:30PM.

 Previous Arts in Review holiday radio dramatizations have included, All is Calm, All is Bright; To All a Good Night; The Nutcracker's Journey; Keeping Christmas Well; The Christmas Eve Truce; Christmas in Tinseltown; Christmas at the Algonquin; What Child Is This?; Churchill and Roosevelt at Christmas; One Horse Open Sleigh; Christmastime in the City; Do You Hear What I Hear?  

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on Click Here.


