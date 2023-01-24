The Naghash Ensemble Of Armenia to Perform At Zankel Hall As Part of North American Tour

After years of successfully touring Europe, Armenia's critically-acclaimed Naghash Ensemble will embark on their debut tour of North America in March 2023, with stops in eleven U.S. and Canadian cities, including a special performance at New York City's Zankel Hall on Saturday, March 11th.

Based in Yerevan, Armenia and led by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Three brilliant female vocalists and some of Armenia's finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol, and piano play captivating new music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest, Mkrtich Naghash.

The Naghash Ensemble is Hasmik Baghdasaryan (soprano), Tatevik Movsesyan (soprano), Arpine Ter-Petrosyan (alto), Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), Aramayis Nikoghosyan (oud), Tigran Hovhannisyan (dhol), John Hodian (piano/composer).

Don't miss this rare opportunity to catch this unique ensemble live on this side of the Atlantic.

The Naghash Ensemble 2023 North American Tour Dates:

3/02/23 • UCLA, Schoenberg Hall • Los Angeles, CA

3/03/23 • Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts • Mountain View, CA

3/04/23 • Lone Tree Arts Center • Lone Tree, CO

3/05/23 • The Lincoln Center • Fort Collins, CO

3/09/23 • University of Michigan • Ann Arbor, MI

3/10/23 • St. John Armenian Church • Southfield, MI

3/11/23 • Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall • New York, NY

3/13/23 • Salle Bourgie • Montreal, Canada

3/15/23 • Kennedy Center, Millennium Stage • Washington, DC

3/17/23 • Chatter • Albuquerque, NM

3/18/23 • San Miguel Chapel • Santa Fe, NM