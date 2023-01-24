Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Naghash Ensemble Of Armenia to Perform At Zankel Hall As Part of North American Tour

The Naghash Ensemble Of Armenia to Perform At Zankel Hall As Part of North American Tour

The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz.

Jan. 24, 2023  

After years of successfully touring Europe, Armenia's critically-acclaimed Naghash Ensemble will embark on their debut tour of North America in March 2023, with stops in eleven U.S. and Canadian cities, including a special performance at New York City's Zankel Hall on Saturday, March 11th.

Based in Yerevan, Armenia and led by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Three brilliant female vocalists and some of Armenia's finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol, and piano play captivating new music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest, Mkrtich Naghash.

The Naghash Ensemble is Hasmik Baghdasaryan (soprano), Tatevik Movsesyan (soprano), Arpine Ter-Petrosyan (alto), Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), Aramayis Nikoghosyan (oud), Tigran Hovhannisyan (dhol), John Hodian (piano/composer).

Don't miss this rare opportunity to catch this unique ensemble live on this side of the Atlantic.

The Naghash Ensemble 2023 North American Tour Dates:

3/02/23 • UCLA, Schoenberg Hall • Los Angeles, CA
3/03/23 • Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts • Mountain View, CA
3/04/23 • Lone Tree Arts Center • Lone Tree, CO
3/05/23 • The Lincoln Center • Fort Collins, CO
3/09/23 • University of Michigan • Ann Arbor, MI
3/10/23 • St. John Armenian Church • Southfield, MI
3/11/23 • Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall • New York, NY
3/13/23 • Salle Bourgie • Montreal, Canada
3/15/23 • Kennedy Center, Millennium Stage • Washington, DC
3/17/23 • Chatter • Albuquerque, NM
3/18/23 • San Miguel Chapel • Santa Fe, NM




BroadStage Presents BLACKBOX: LIZZIE NO Next Month Photo
BroadStage Presents BLACKBOX: LIZZIE NO Next Month
Next in BroadStage's blackbox series is jazz artist Lizzie No at The Edye on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00pm.
Arturo Sandoval Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend Photo
Arturo Sandoval Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend
Legendary multi Grammy award-winning artist and Jazz master Arturo Sandoval is bringing his iconic show to Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club on Saturday January 28 for one night only. 
ACCEPTING ADINA Debuts February 15 At Open-Door Playhouse Photo
ACCEPTING ADINA Debuts February 15 At Open-Door Playhouse
In the play Accepting Adina, David and his stepson Arron are at odds over the placement of Arron's mother, Rebecca, in an assisted living facility due to the progression of her Alzheimer disease.
AND IF I DONT BEHAVE THEN WHAT By Serbian Playwright Iva Brdar Gets West Coast Premiere At Photo
AND IF I DON'T BEHAVE THEN WHAT By Serbian Playwright Iva Brdar Gets West Coast Premiere At Open Fist
If I resist, if I cross that line, if I don't conform ...what then? Open Fist Theatre Company presents the West Coast premiere of the 2021 Eurdram English-language Committee Award-winning And If I Don't Behave Then What by Berlin-based Serbian playwright Iva Brdar, translated by Ana Brdar and directed by Beth F. Milles. Performances take place January 28 through March 4 at Atwater Village Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


BroadStage Presents BLACKBOX: LIZZIE NO Next MonthBroadStage Presents BLACKBOX: LIZZIE NO Next Month
January 24, 2023

Next in BroadStage's blackbox series is jazz artist Lizzie No at The Edye on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00pm.
Arturo Sandoval Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This WeekendArturo Sandoval Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend
January 24, 2023

Legendary multi Grammy award-winning artist and Jazz master Arturo Sandoval is bringing his iconic show to Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club on Saturday January 28 for one night only. 
ACCEPTING ADINA Debuts February 15 At Open-Door PlayhouseACCEPTING ADINA Debuts February 15 At Open-Door Playhouse
January 23, 2023

In the play Accepting Adina, David and his stepson Arron are at odds over the placement of Arron's mother, Rebecca, in an assisted living facility due to the progression of her Alzheimer disease.
AND IF I DON'T BEHAVE THEN WHAT By Serbian Playwright Iva Brdar Gets West Coast Premiere At Open FistAND IF I DON'T BEHAVE THEN WHAT By Serbian Playwright Iva Brdar Gets West Coast Premiere At Open Fist
January 23, 2023

If I resist, if I cross that line, if I don't conform ...what then? Open Fist Theatre Company presents the West Coast premiere of the 2021 Eurdram English-language Committee Award-winning And If I Don't Behave Then What by Berlin-based Serbian playwright Iva Brdar, translated by Ana Brdar and directed by Beth F. Milles. Performances take place January 28 through March 4 at Atwater Village Theatre.
Open Fist's Comedy TO THE BONE Returns For Limited Run At Theatre 68 Arts ComplexOpen Fist's Comedy TO THE BONE Returns For Limited Run At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
January 23, 2023

Open Fist Theatre Company's world premiere production of To the Bone, written and directed by Catherine Butterfield, will get a four-week remount March 4 through March 26 at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo.
share