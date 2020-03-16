The Music Center Postpones PLAY ON THE PLAZA! Series

In light of The Music Center's recent announcement that it will close its four theatres through at least March 31, 2020, per the order of the County of Los Angeles, the performing arts center has postponed its new Play on the Plaza! series that was previously scheduled for Saturday, March 28; Saturday, April 25; and Saturday, May 23, 2020.

New dates regarding these free events and activities taking place on The Music Center Plaza will be announced at a later date.

For more information and updates, please visit musiccenter.org .





