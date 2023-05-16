The Miracle Project Hosts Family-Friendly 18th Birthday Celebration Showcasing Neurodivergent Artists

The Miracle Project - a groundbreaking fully inclusive neurodiverse theater, film, social skills, and expressive arts program for individuals with autism and all abilities - is celebrating its 18th birthday in grand style with two, joyous, back-to-back, family-friendly matinees spotlighting a neurodiverse cast of Miracle Project performers ages 5 to 65 in an array of musical, sketch comedy, and improv performances, and more on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 2 pm and 4:30 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Lovelace Studio Theater. The artists will share their unique voices, talents, and stories in a festive program that also honors Miracle Project Founder Elaine Hall for her tireless and selfless efforts to enhance the lives of the neurodiverse community and their families through the arts.

This inclusive event, which includes a Q&A with participants as well, is open to audience members of all ages and abilities. ASL interpretation and Audio Description will be provided. Each show is capped by a post-performance reception for ticket holders held in The Wallis' Wells Family Education Courtyard.

The celebration also feature the world premiere of The Miracle Project Takes the Cake, an original production created with and starring children, teens, and young adults on the autism spectrum, those with and without disabilities, and their peers. During the interactive and improvised mystery, told in two parts, performers will task audience members with cracking the case of a harrowing cake heist. Stay for both shows to get to the bottom of this "whodunnit" mystery!

The Miracle Project and its 18th Birthday Celebration is part of this year's Take Action For Mental Health LA County campaign, a roster of events occurring county-wide during Mental Health Awareness Month, sponsored by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) and the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA). Additional support for The Miracle Project Takes the Cake has also been provided by the California Arts Council (CAC) and the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC).

Tickets, $25/show or $45 for both shows, are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242758Â®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthewallis.org%2Fshow-details%2Fthe-miracle-project-takes-the-cake?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.