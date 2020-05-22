The MAIN Presents STAGE ON SCREEN Theatre Fest

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The MAIN presents Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest, May 12 - July 3!

The Festival will include:

- radio plays, staged readings, original one-act comedies, and more!

- featuring local artists from SCV!

Each week will introduce a new cast and show! Kick-off the week with the 'MainCast Interview' on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

All shows are free!

This week includes 4 original one-act comedies:

1. Where's Larry When You Need Him? Directed by Mackenzie Bradford

2.Going Up? Directed by Calliope Weisman

3. You Want Fries with That? Directed by Margo Caruso

4. Social Distance Dating Service, Directed by Felicia Tamika Sheppard

Learn more or RSVP on the Facebook Event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/894287477704929/.

