The Los Angeles International Dance Festival Will Present DANCING FOR LIFE!

The Los Angeles International Dance Festival (LAIDF) presents Debbie Allen's FREEZE FRAME, Lula Washington Dance Theatre and Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies together onstage for one night only in "Dancing For Life!" at The Orpheum Theater on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Debbie Allen's formidable FREEZE FRAME...Stop the Madness explodes on the stage providing a riveting lens into gun violence, racial prejudice and coming of age in America. Written, directed, and choreographed by three-time Emmy Award-winner, Debbie Allen, Freeze Frame is a fusion of dance, music, film, and theater that takes audiences on a journey through some of Los Angeles's toughest streets where gangs, poverty, violence, and drugs are an everyday reality. With original music by Stevie Wonder, Jame Ingram, Rickey Minor, Arturo Sandoval, and Thump, this dance-driven narrative addresses the conversation about gun violence in America, the call for social progress, and the value of human life. Originally commissioned by the Brisbane Arts Festival in Australia, Freeze Frame has also played the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center and to standing room only audiences at The Kennedy Center.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre (LWDT) is a Los Angeles-based repertoire dance ensemble that performs innovative and provocative choreography by Lula Washington. This in-demand ensemble has built an international reputation for the earthiness, vitality, energy, and humanism of its repertory. Lula Washington has steadfastly focused on using dance to explore social and humanitarian issues, including aspects of African-American history and culture.

Syncopated Ladies: Tap Into Freedom! Syncopated Ladies' groundbreaking viral work has stepped them out of the chorus line, to lead a new generation of empowered female voices in tap dance. With fierce footwork from an empowered female force you will experience tap dance through a new lens; five empowered women claiming their own voices, as Emmy nominated choreographer Chloe Arnold weaves their inspiring stories with dynamic footwork, the bonds of sisterhood, and today's hottest music. Reminding us all to Tap into Freedom!

The Los Angeles International Dance Festival is a 16-day dance experience that will entertain, educate and inspire audiences of all ages with performances, films, workshops and master classes in both traditional and alternative venues around Los Angeles.The festival runs from April 11, 2020 through April 26, 2020, showcasing the talents of Angelino dancers and choreographers, while bringing internationally acclaimed dancers and dance companies to Los Angeles venues.

About Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen is an award-winning director and choreographer. She choreographed the Academy Awards a record ten times as well as directing and choreographing for legendary artists including Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, James Earl Jones, Phylicia Rashad, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Gwen Verdon, Lena Horne, and Sammy Davis, Jr. Ms. Allen received the Golden Globe for her role as Lydia Grant in the 1980s hit television series Fame and is a three-time Emmy Award winner in Choreography for Fame and The Motown 25th. She has been honored with ten NAACP Image Awards as director, actress, choreographer and producer for Fame, A Different World, Motown 25th, The Academy Awards, The Debbie Allen Special and Amistad. Ms. Allen has also directed and produced award-winning network television including Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane The Virgin, Empire, and currently serves as Executive Producing Director of Grey's Anatomy, where she also holds a recurring role as Catherine Fox. Her Broadway production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof starring James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad won the Olivier Award in London. In 2001, she founded the non-profit Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles. The school's mission is to fill a void for youth who deserve world class training in Dance and Theater Arts.

About Lula Washington Dance Theatre

Founded in 1980 in inner city Los Angeles by Lula Washington and her husband, Erwin Washington, this vibrant troupe is known for powerful, high-energy performances, unique choreography, and works that are rooted in African-American culture and history. Lula's own choreography has been risk taking, out-of-the box, and always willing to stand up for humanism, and compassion, while opposing inequities and injustices. She uses dance as a tool for social change.Lula Washington Dance Theatre (LWDT) is currently celebrating it's 40th Anniversary. During its 40 years LWDT has danced across the globe, from 300 cities in the United States to Russia, China, Israel, Brazil, Kosovo, Germany, and other countries. In addition to performing, the company has a passionate commitment to education and community outreach both at home and on tour. The dance company runs its own year-round dance school in a two-story building that it owns on Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Some 150 children take dance classes year-round. Members and alumni from the dance company are among the teachers, giving students insights into the skills needed to dance as professionals.

About Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies

Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies is a Female Tap Dance Band from Los Angeles, CA created by Emmy Award nominated tap dancer and choreographer, Chloe Arnold, a protege of Debbie Allen. Syncopated Ladies' viral videos have amassed over 50 million views. They have worked with mega star Beyonce, FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance," as the winner of the first dance crew battle, performed on Good Morning America, at the U.S. Open, and their full-length concert, "Syncopated Ladies LIVE" has been performed to sold-out audiences.





