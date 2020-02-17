The Lakewood Playhouse Presents THE WOLVES

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE is proud to present the FIFTH SHOW of our 81st Anniversary Season - "THE WOLVES" by Sarah DeLappe.

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse's thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of "THE WOLVES" will put you right in the middle of the team's warmups prior to their some of the most important games of their lives.

"The Wolves" will be the Lakewood Playhouse debut Indeah Harris who comes to the Playhouse as the current head of the Drama Department at Harrison Preparatory High School.

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Sierra Margullis (#00), Jasmine Smith (#2), Courtney Dana Jean Rainer (#7), Mia Uhl (#8), Taylor Greig (#11), Alyssa Gries (#13), Penelope Venturini (#14), Andreya Pro (#25), Kaydance Rowden (#46) and Elaine Weaver (Soccer Mom)

During a series of pre-game warm-ups, a high school girls' indoor soccer team spars over big life issues and jockeys for position in the pack. A lively, poignant portrait of nine adolescent "warriors" who just want to fit in, stand out, and score some goals.

For more information visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You