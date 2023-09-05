The Hollywood Independent Theater Festival To Extend The 6th Act's SONNETS FROM SUBURBIA

The Hollywood Independent Theater Festival will be extending The 6th Act's “Sonnets From Suburbia,” a one woman show with music. “Sonnets From Suburbia,” was conceived and written by Penny Peyser, directed by Co-Artistic Directors Matthew Leavitt and Liza Seneca and will be presented on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and September 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038.

Come and join Lady Penelope, the Los Angeles laureate of iambic pentameter and rhyme, as she reflects on modern life through her wry, beautifully crafted Elizabethan sonnets, as she wrestles with her past demons, and refuses to emerge from her comfortable quarantine.

Stephanie Feury Theatre, 5636 Melrose Avenue, 90038

9/6/23 @ 7 PM

9/20/23 @ 8:30 PM

TICKET PRICE: $20.00

Admission 14+

Penny Peyser (Writer/Performer) last appeared at the Hollywood Fringe Festival with The 6th Act starring in Spencer Green's The Scorpion and the Frog: a time killer at The New American Theatre. Television and film audiences are perhaps most familiar with Peyser's work in Crazy Like A Fox, Knots Landing, Rich Man Poor Man II, The In-Laws, The Frisco Kid, All the President's Men and The Tony Randall Show.

Matthew Leavitt (Co-Artistic Director) most recently directed Legally Brunette at The Garry Marshall Theatre in Los Angeles and at 54 Below in New York City. Playwriting credits include The $5 Shakespeare Company (LA Times Critics' Choice) and The Boomerang Effect (Published by Concord Theatricals)

Liza Seneca (Co-Artistic Director) adapted and starred in An Evening of Betrayal and was a member of the ensemble of The $5 Shakespeare Company. She has appeared on stages across the country from Center Theatre Group to Kentucky Shakespeare, and her voice can be heard in countless films and television shows including Ready Player One, Finding Dory and Lego Batman.