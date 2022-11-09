Â The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing

The Elite Theatre Company's current production of The Cover of LIFE - a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers - runs for two more weekends.

Filled with charm and fun, The Cover of LIFE is a deeply affecting story about the struggle for self-worth.

Tood (Chrissy Healey), Weetsie (Tatiana Juarez), and Sybill (Lindsay Styler)are brides in rural Louisiana in 1943. Each married a Cliffert brother. The men are off to war and a local news story about these young wives keeping the home fires burning intrigues Henry Luce. He decides that they belong on the cover LIFE Magazine and assigns Kate Miller (Maddie Boyd) to the story. She has been covering the war in Europe and, though she views doing a "women's piece" as a career set back, she accepts because it will be her first cover story. Kate spends a week with the Cliffert women, and her haughty urban attitude gives way to sympathy as she begins to understand them while coming face-to-face with her own powerlessness in a man's world. The cast also includes Sharon Reinhold as Addie Mae, Theresa Secor as Aunt Ola and Logan Chase as Tommy.

The Cover of LIFE will run for two more weekends from November 11th to November 20th. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. All proceeds from the 8pm Thursday, November 17th, performance will be donated to UNICEF for the children of Unkraine. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theatre Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 10 or more are at $10.00 each.