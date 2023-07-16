The Elite Theatre Company to Present TEENAGE DICK Beginning This Month

The Elite Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of a retelling of Richard III, Teenage Dick, by Mike Lew, Directed by Hayley Silvers, running on the Main Stage from July 21, 2023 to August 20, 2023 at 2731 S. Victoria Ave, Oxnard, 93035.

In this brilliant retelling of Shakespeare's Richard III, one of the most famous disabled characters in history is reimagined as a 16-year-old outsider taking on the political turmoil of high school. Bullied for his cerebral palsy (and his sometimes-disturbing tendency to speak with a Shakespearean affect), Richard plots his revenge…as well as his glorious path to the senior class presidency. But as he falls deeper into a pattern of manipulation and greed, Richard is faced with an unexpected choice: Is it better to be feared or loved? TEENAGE DICK is a hilarious and sharp-witted adaptation about perception, disability, and the treacherous road to ascendancy.

Richard Gloucester is double cast and will be played by AJ Mg and KiSea Katikka. Barbara, Buck, Buckingham is double cast and will be played by Rey Sailer and Hannah Garcia. Eddie Ivy will be played by Theo Biscotti Rodriguez Clarrisa Duke is double cast and will be played by Taylor Bernstein and Kyra McConnell. Anne Margaret will be played by Tatiana Juarez. Elizabeth will by played by Dolores Dyer Castellanos.

The play will run each weekend beginning Friday, July 21st, and running through Sunday, August 20th, 2023. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on June 29th at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 5 or more are at $10.00 each. Currently, only cash-transaction ticket sales at the door! No bills over $20 accepted.

While proof of vaccination is no longer required for audience members, we ask for cooperation, and request that unvaccinated audience members wear proper protective masks while inside the theater building. ALL volunteer staff and crew at The Elite Theatre Company must show proof of vaccination and boosters and will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated our ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.

Teenage Dick is presented with the approval of Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and with generous support from the County of Ventura.