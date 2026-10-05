The Ebell to Present October Programming with Camille Zapata

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The October event lineup at The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, stretches across cultures and genres, and brings an eclectic mix of artists, bold thinkers and community partners to its historic campus throughout the month.

On October 5, The Ebell hosts a special Distinguished Voices talk with Camille Zapata, a digital strategist and communications executive whose career has put her at the intersection of storytelling, technology and culture. On October 25, The Ebell launches its third free LA VOICES series, made possible in part through the generous support of Visionary Women, as it transforms the historic campus for a California Hanbok Day celebration in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles.

The month also brings an excitingly varied roster. Ira Glass, Vic Michaelis and friends mix storytelling and improv; Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili brings 80 years of dance tradition to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre; Katt Williams arrives on book tour; Chuck Lorre pulls back the curtain on the art of the sitcom; Grammy Award-winning tenor Joshua Guerrero returns to Los Angeles; and The Ebell Lounge welcomes Sam Wasson and Todd Purdum. Emmy Award-winning composer Nathan Wang appears twice, first with a musical retelling of the 1871 Los Angeles Chinese Massacre and later for a Halloween night of music and mischief with the all-women Saltando Strings.

Event details include:

Monday, October 5 | Distinguished Voices: Hispanic Heritage Month Camille Zapata Digital Strategist

11:30 am; Tickets: $63 ($48 for members of The Ebell), includes lunch As the Digital Director for California Governor Gavin Newsom, Camille Zapata helps shape digital strategy and storytelling for one of the nation's most influential and recognizable public-sector communications operations. Her work has been recognized by The New York Times, The Washington Post and Vanity Fair. Hear Camille share insights from her career shaping how organizations connect with audiences in an ever-changing media landscape. A live Q&A will follow, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with her directly.

The Distinguished Voices speaker series showcases today's leading experts, educators, and trailblazers in compelling conversations and presentations designed to expand perspectives and imagination. The series invites the community to share a meal together while engaging with civic, cultural and well-being leaders whose perspectives foster understanding and inspire progress.

Wednesday, October 7 | Zoom Pro/Con Ballot Measure League of Women Voters

7:00 pm; Free Ahead of the November 3 election, former League of Women Voters Los Angeles Board President and political science professor Mona Field leads a nonpartisan virtual overview of the measures on the ballot, providing context and explaining arguments for and against each proposition.

Friday, October 9 | A Night of Stories and Improv from Ira Glass, Vic Michaelis and Friends

6:30 pm SOLD OUT & 9:30 pm; $29.85 - $91.48 Ira Glass, creator, host and producer of the acclaimed public radio program This American Life, joins actor, comedian and improviser Vic Michaelis, host of Dropout's Very Important People and a regular on Game Changer and Make Some Noise, for a night that brings storytelling and improv together on the Wilshire Ebell Theatre stage.

Sunday, October 11 | Sukhishvili, The Georgian National Ballet

7:00 pm; $99 - $179 The world-renowned Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili marks its 80th anniversary with a performance rooted in traditional Georgian dance and its intricate movement, colorful costumes and powerful storytelling, infused with contemporary ideas.

Wednesday, October 14 | Katt Williams on Book Tour!

8:00 pm; SOLD OUT Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor Katt Williams launches his national book tour at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre for his new memoir, Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines. The book traces Williams' journey from homelessness to Hollywood and the resilience, faith and unmistakable humor behind his career.

Friday, October 16 | Chuck Lorre: The Art of the Sitcom

7:00 pm; $56 - $67 The creator of The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and Young Sheldon pulls back the curtain on a career spent turning life's complications into comedy, sharing stories of creative triumphs, public failures and the experiences that fueled some of television's most successful sitcoms. Select seats include a copy of his memoir, Sitcom.

Monday, October 19 | A Live Musical Production by Nathan Wang: Retelling the Chinese Massacre of 1871

7:30 pm; $25 Award-winning composer Nathan Wang presents Never Forget 1871, a musical retelling of the Los Angeles Chinese Massacre of 1871. Featuring an all-Chinese American cast and an ensemble that incorporates both Western and traditional Chinese instruments, the production explores the lives of Chinese immigrants in 19th-century Los Angeles and invites audiences to reflect on the lasting consequences of discrimination and race-based violence while recognizing the continued importance of remembrance, education and community storytelling.

Wednesday, October 21 | An Evening with Grammy Award-winning tenor Joshua Guerrero

7:00 pm; $25-$35 Grammy Award-winning tenor Joshua Guerrero returns to Los Angeles for a special homecoming celebrating his journey from emerging singer to international opera star. An alumnus of The Opera Buffs, a Los Angeles nonprofit that has helped launch the careers of emerging Southern California opera singers, and a graduate of LA Opera's Young Artist Program, Guerrero has gone on to perform on leading opera stages around the world. The evening is presented by The Opera Buffs and The Opera League of Los Angeles.

Sunday, October 25 | LA Voices: Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles

4:00 pm; FREE! The Ebell's new season of LA VOICES begins in vivid fashion October 25 as the historic campus becomes a celebration of California Hanbok Day, presented in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles.

At the center of the afternoon is Hanbok, traditional Korean clothing with a history spanning centuries and an evolving presence in contemporary culture. The free program combines a short film exploring Hanbok's history and cultural significance, live performances by artists dressed in Hanbok and a mini fashion show bringing traditional and contemporary designs together, along with reflections on California Hanbok Day and Hanbok's enduring place in Korean culture.

LA VOICES: Sundays at The Ebell is a monthly series made free to the community in part through generous support from Visionary Women. The monthly gatherings invite Angelenos to experience the city's cultural vibrancy alongside the historic charm of The Ebell's campus. In partnership with local ensembles and community groups, each program highlights artists, scholars, and changemakers through performances, talks, films, and family-friendly events on the Wilshire Ebell Theatre stage. Visitors can also enjoy docent-led tours of the landmark campus, exploring its gardens, salons, and sunlit rooms that have shaped Los Angeles' cultural life for nearly a century.

7:30 pm; $28.52 (General Admission) & $69.07 (General Admission + book) Film historian and author Sam Wasson discusses his new biography of filmmaker Frank Capra in conversation with journalist and author Todd Purdum, exploring the complicated man behind It's a Wonderful Life, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, You Can't Take It With You and It Happened One Night, and the American era in which he made them.

7:30 pm; $33 ($28 for members of The Ebell) Halloween takes over the historic Ebell Lounge as Emmy Award-winning composer Nathan Wang joins the all-women Saltando Strings for an evening of haunting melodies, cinematic thrills and musical mischief. The program travels from Danse Macabre to music from Psycho, The Exorcist, Ghostbusters, Jaws, Harry Potter, Stranger Things and The Nightmare Before Christmas, with Halloween-inspired cocktails, festive bites and a costume contest adding to the fun. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded.

Live in the Lounge is The Ebell's intimate music series, showcasing diverse musical voices and genres in the warmth of the historic Ebell Lounge, creating an up-close performance experience in a relaxed and elegant setting

Thursday, October 29 | Young Storytellers: The Biggest Show

6:00 pm; $31.19 & $60.54 Young Storytellers, a Los Angeles arts education nonprofit that helps students discover and develop their voices through creative writing, brings its annual fundraiser and showcase to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Five original stories written by students will come to life on stage with a cast of professional actors including Max Greenfield, Vanessa Marano, Aimee Garcia and Jaidyn Triplett. The evening is hosted by Greenfield and honors the late television producer and executive Jamie Tarses, a longtime supporter and former board member of Young Storytellers.

Also This Month: Music Meets Brain Science at The Ebell

This October, The Ebell is once again partnering with USC and Assal Habibi, PhD, Professor of Psychology, on a research study exploring how singing and music listening may support hearing, memory, cognitive health and social well-being in adults ages 65 and older. Interested participants can experience the joy of making music, connect with others and contribute to research exploring how music may support healthy aging. No previous singing experience is required. The 20-week study begins October 14.

For the latest dates, details and ticket information, please visit https://www.ebellofla.org/calendar.

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